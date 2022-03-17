Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Indian Judge votes against Moscow as ICJ orders Russia to cease its military operation in Ukraine

    ICJ asked Russia to stop its military operation in Ukraine, while Indian Judge Dalveer Bhandari voted in favour of the decision. 
     

    Indian Judge votes against Moscow as ICJ orders Russia to cease its military operation in Ukraine - ADT
    Author
    Team Newsable
    Hague, First Published Mar 17, 2022, 11:19 AM IST

    The International Court of Justice (ICJ) has asked Russia to cease its military operation in Ukraine immediately, with thirteen voters in favour of the direction to Russia and two against it. Indian Justice named Dalveer Bhandari at the UN court voted in favour of the majority against Russia. 

    The UN court order stated that the Russian Federation, pending the final decision in the case, must immediately suspend the military operations it commenced in the territory of Ukraine on February 24, 2022. 

    The International Court of Justice's decisions are binding; however, there have been instances where governments have ignored them, as CJI has no means of enforcing its decisions.

    The UN court includes 15 judges, the President of the ICJ, Judge Joan E Donoghue (USA), Judge Dalveer Bhandari (India), Judge Peter Tomka (Slovakia), Judge Ronny Abraham (France), Judge Iwasawa Yuji (Japan), Judge Abdulqawi Ahmed Yusuf (Somalia), Judge Mohamed Bennouna (Morocco), Judge Julia Sebutinde (Uganda), Judge Patrick Lipton Robinson (Jamaica), Judge Nawaf Salam (Lebanon), Judge Georg Nolte (Germany), Judge Hilary Charlesworth (Australia), Judge ad hoc Daudet were the 13 judges who voted in the favour the decision. 

    The two Judges who voted against were Vice-President Kirill Gevorgian (Russia) and Judge Sue Hanqin (China).

    Justice Dalveer Bhandari of India is serving his second term at the World Court. He was elected in 2012 for the first time continued till 2018. Later, he was renominated by India and won against the UK's nominee Justice Greenwood to win another term at the ICJ. 

    Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has asked Russia to comply with the ICJ's judgment immediately despite ongoing peace talks. Volodymyr Zelenskyy tweeted that Ukraine gained a complete victory in its case against Russia at the International Court of Justice. The ICJ ordered an immediate halt to the invasion. The order is binding under international law. Russia must comply immediately. Russia will get isolated even further if it ignores the order. 

     

    The vote by an Indian judge against Russia comes after India abstained from the UN resolution against Russia.

    Also Read: ‘Kidnapped’ Melitopol mayor released after being swapped for nine Russian soldiers

    Also Read: Ukraine theatre housing ‘more than a thousand’ bombed; ICJ orders Russia to stop all hostilities

    Also Read: Parts of a Ukraine compromise deal are close to being agreed: Russia


     

    Last Updated Mar 17, 2022, 11:20 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Kidnapped Melitopol mayor released after being swapped for nine Russian soldiers-dnm

    ‘Kidnapped’ Melitopol mayor released after being swapped for nine Russian soldiers

    Ukraine theatre housing more than a thousand bombed; ICJ orders Russia to stop all hostilities-dnm

    Ukraine theatre housing ‘more than a thousand’ bombed; ICJ orders Russia to stop all hostilities

    Parts of a Ukraine compromise deal are close to being agreed: Russia-dnm

    Parts of a Ukraine compromise deal are close to being agreed: Russia

    Khan is in 100% trouble: Pakistan PM Imran Khan's key ally

    'Khan is in 100% trouble': Pakistan PM Imran Khan's key ally

    Chinas Foreign Minister Wang Yi likely to visit India in March end - ADT

    China's Foreign Minister Wang Yi likely to visit India in March end

    Recent Stories

    football Champions League Juventus trolled after shocking elimination by Villarreal snt

    Champions League: Juventus trolled after shocking elimination by Villarreal

    Kidnapped Melitopol mayor released after being swapped for nine Russian soldiers-dnm

    ‘Kidnapped’ Melitopol mayor released after being swapped for nine Russian soldiers

    The Kashmir Files The 7 exoduses of Kashmiri Pandits

    The Kashmir Files: The 7 exoduses of Kashmiri Pandits

    Happy Choti Holi Wishes 2022 Quotes status Images and Wishes that you can share drb

    Happy Choti Holi Wishes 2022: Quotes, status, Images and Wishes that you can share

    GATE Result 2022 to be announced on March 17; how to check-dnm

    GATE Result 2022 to be announced on March 17; how to check

    Recent Videos

    football ISL 2021-22 Match Highlights SF2 2nd Leg Hyderabad beat ATKMB; book final date with Kerala Blasters snt

    ISL 2021-22, Match Highlights (SF2 2nd Leg): Hyderabad beat ATKMB; book final date with Kerala Blasters

    Video Icon
    football ISL 2021-22: Hurts Jamshedpur FC not going to the finals, says coach Owen Coyle snt

    ISL 2021-22: Hurts Jamshedpur FC not going to the finals, says coach Owen Coyle

    Video Icon
    football ISL 2021-22: Great achievement for Kerala Blasters says coach Vukomanovic after sealing final berth snt

    ISL 2021-22: Great achievement for Kerala Blasters, says coach Vukomanovic after sealing final berth

    Video Icon
    Ukraine Russia crisis Canadian activist speaks to Asianet News in Poland

    Exclusive: 'World should unite and put some common-sense into Russians'

    Video Icon
    football ISL 2021-22, SF2 2nd leg: Rock-solid Kerala Blasters pip Jamshedpur 2-1 over two legs to book final date snt

    ISL 2021-22, SF2 2nd leg: Rock-solid Kerala pip Jamshedpur 2-1 over two legs to book final date

    Video Icon