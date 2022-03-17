Indian Judge votes against Moscow as ICJ orders Russia to cease its military operation in Ukraine

ICJ asked Russia to stop its military operation in Ukraine, while Indian Judge Dalveer Bhandari voted in favour of the decision.

The International Court of Justice (ICJ) has asked Russia to cease its military operation in Ukraine immediately, with thirteen voters in favour of the direction to Russia and two against it. Indian Justice named Dalveer Bhandari at the UN court voted in favour of the majority against Russia.

The UN court order stated that the Russian Federation, pending the final decision in the case, must immediately suspend the military operations it commenced in the territory of Ukraine on February 24, 2022.

The International Court of Justice's decisions are binding; however, there have been instances where governments have ignored them, as CJI has no means of enforcing its decisions.

The UN court includes 15 judges, the President of the ICJ, Judge Joan E Donoghue (USA), Judge Dalveer Bhandari (India), Judge Peter Tomka (Slovakia), Judge Ronny Abraham (France), Judge Iwasawa Yuji (Japan), Judge Abdulqawi Ahmed Yusuf (Somalia), Judge Mohamed Bennouna (Morocco), Judge Julia Sebutinde (Uganda), Judge Patrick Lipton Robinson (Jamaica), Judge Nawaf Salam (Lebanon), Judge Georg Nolte (Germany), Judge Hilary Charlesworth (Australia), Judge ad hoc Daudet were the 13 judges who voted in the favour the decision.

The two Judges who voted against were Vice-President Kirill Gevorgian (Russia) and Judge Sue Hanqin (China).

Justice Dalveer Bhandari of India is serving his second term at the World Court. He was elected in 2012 for the first time continued till 2018. Later, he was renominated by India and won against the UK's nominee Justice Greenwood to win another term at the ICJ.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has asked Russia to comply with the ICJ's judgment immediately despite ongoing peace talks. Volodymyr Zelenskyy tweeted that Ukraine gained a complete victory in its case against Russia at the International Court of Justice. The ICJ ordered an immediate halt to the invasion. The order is binding under international law. Russia must comply immediately. Russia will get isolated even further if it ignores the order.

The vote by an Indian judge against Russia comes after India abstained from the UN resolution against Russia.

Also Read: ‘Kidnapped’ Melitopol mayor released after being swapped for nine Russian soldiers

Also Read: Ukraine theatre housing ‘more than a thousand’ bombed; ICJ orders Russia to stop all hostilities

Also Read: Parts of a Ukraine compromise deal are close to being agreed: Russia



