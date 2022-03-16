Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Parts of a Ukraine compromise deal are close to being agreed: Russia

    Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said that President Vladimir Putin had spoken about neutrality, along with security guarantees for Ukraine without NATO enlargement, as one possible variant in February.
     

    Parts of a Ukraine compromise deal are close to being agreed: Russia-dnm
    Author
    Team Newsable
    Moscow, First Published Mar 16, 2022, 5:51 PM IST

    Russia on Wednesday said that some parts of a possible peace deal with Ukraine were close to being agreed after Kyiv agreed to discuss neutrality, raising hopes of an end to the biggest war in Europe since World War Two, Reuters reported.

    “Neutral status is now being seriously discussed along, of course, with security guarantees,” Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said told RBC news.

    “Now this very thing is being discussed in negotiations - there are absolutely specific formulations which in my view are close to agreement,” Lavrov said.

    He said that President Vladimir Putin had spoken about neutrality, along with security guarantees for Ukraine without NATO enlargement, as one possible variant in February.

    The euro extended gains after Lavrov’s comments and was up 0.4% to $1.1005.

    Lavrov cautioned that the negotiations were not easy but that there was “some hope of reaching a compromise”.

    Ukraine has also made cautious positive statements on peace talks. It says it is willing to negotiate to the end the war, but will not surrender or accept Russian ultimatums.

    Lavrov said key issues included the security of people in eastern Ukraine, the demilitarisation of Ukraine and the rights of Russian-speaking people in Ukraine.

    Announcing the invasion on Feb. 24, Putin blamed the United States for threatening Russia by enlarging the NATO military alliance eastwards into Russia's backyard.

    Putin said there was no option but to launch the military operation because Russian-speaking people in Ukraine had been subjected to genocide by “nationalists and neo-Nazis” since Russia's 2014 annexation of Crimea.

    Ukraine and the West says claims of genocide are baseless.

    Meanwhile, Russia’s military forces blasted Ukraine’s capital region and other major cities Wednesday as they tried to crush a Ukrainian defense that has frustrated their progress nearly three weeks after invading, news agency AP reported.

    With Russia’s ground advance on Kyiv stalled despite the sustained bombardment, a glimmer of optimism emerged that talks between the two sides could make progress. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said negotiations would continue and Russia’s demands for ending the war were becoming “more realistic.”

    Russia rained shells on areas around Kyiv and within the city, where a 12-story apartment building erupted in flames after being hit by shrapnel, the report added.

    Last Updated Mar 16, 2022, 5:51 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Khan is in 100% trouble: Pakistan PM Imran Khan's key ally

    'Khan is in 100% trouble': Pakistan PM Imran Khan's key ally

    Chinas Foreign Minister Wang Yi likely to visit India in March end - ADT

    China's Foreign Minister Wang Yi likely to visit India in March end

    Google memorialises French Artist Rosa Bonheur on her 200th birth anniversary with doodle - ADT

    Who was Rosa Bonheur? Google doodles French artist on her 200th birth anniversary

    Russia exits Council of Europe Human Rights watchdog - ADT

    Russia exits Council of Europe Human Rights watchdog

    China refutes US claim that Russia asked for help in Ukraine-dnm

    China refutes US claim that Russia asked for help in Ukraine

    Recent Stories

    Congress vs Congress: A pushback for Kapil Sibal from his colleague-dnm

    Congress vs Congress: A pushback for Kapil Sibal from his colleague

    football Ghanaian gold mine owner eyes buying Chelsea to enhance club's African legacy snt

    Ghanaian gold mine owner eyes buying Chelsea to enhance club's African legacy

    Army fact-checks Telangana minister KTR No roads blocked in cantonment area

    Army fact-checks Telangana minister KTR: No roads blocked in cantonment area

    Watch Alia Bhatt gives a glimpse of her 29th birthday in a bikini drb

    Watch: Alia Bhatt gives a glimpse of her 29th birthday in a bikini

    Pramod Sawant and N Biren Singh to be CMs of Goa and Manipur: Sources - ADT

    Pramod Sawant and N Biren Singh to be CMs of Goa and Manipur: Sources

    Recent Videos

    football ISL 2021-22: Hurts Jamshedpur FC not going to the finals, says coach Owen Coyle snt

    ISL 2021-22: Hurts Jamshedpur FC not going to the finals, says coach Owen Coyle

    Video Icon
    football ISL 2021-22: Great achievement for Kerala Blasters says coach Vukomanovic after sealing final berth snt

    ISL 2021-22: Great achievement for Kerala Blasters, says coach Vukomanovic after sealing final berth

    Video Icon
    Ukraine Russia crisis Canadian activist speaks to Asianet News in Poland

    Exclusive: 'World should unite and put some common-sense into Russians'

    Video Icon
    football ISL 2021-22, SF2 2nd leg: Rock-solid Kerala Blasters pip Jamshedpur 2-1 over two legs to book final date snt

    ISL 2021-22, SF2 2nd leg: Rock-solid Kerala pip Jamshedpur 2-1 over two legs to book final date

    Video Icon
    PM Modi interacts with embassy officials, community organisations involved in Ukraine evacuation-dnm

    PM Modi interacts with embassy officials, community organisations involved in Ukraine evacuation

    Video Icon