    Ukraine theatre housing ‘more than a thousand’ bombed; ICJ orders Russia to stop all hostilities

    While Ukraine and the US hailed the ICJ’s verdict, Russia maintained that the Hague-based court ‘lacks jurisdiction’ to hear the case.

    Team Newsable
    Kyiv, First Published Mar 17, 2022, 9:43 AM IST

    Kyiv: Ukraine claimed Wednesday that Russia had destroyed a theatre harbouring more than a thousand people in the besieged port city of Mariupol, with the toll as yet unknown.

    “Today, the invaders destroyed the Drama Theatre. A place, where more than a thousand people found refuge. We will never forgive this,” the Mariupol local council said in a Telegram post.

    Meanwhile, the United Nation’s top court, International Court of Justice (ICJ), on Wednesday ordered Russia to suspend its invasion of Ukraine, saying it was “profoundly concerned” by Moscow’s use of force. Kyiv hailed the verdict as a “complete victory” saying it will continue to pursue the case “until Ukrainian people can go back to normal life.”

    Following ICJ judgement, Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has asked Russia to 'immediately' comply with the order. In a tweet, Zelenskyy said the “order is binding under international law and Russia must comply immediately.”

    “Ukraine gained a complete victory in its case against Russia at the International Court of Justice. The ICJ ordered to immediately stop the invasion. The order is binding under international law. Russia must comply immediately. Ignoring the order will isolate Russia even further,” he tweeted.

    US President Joe Biden called Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin a war criminal, prompting Kremlin to say the comment was “unacceptable” and “unforgivable” as the war in Ukraine raged for a 21st day despite talk of compromise in peace negotiations.

    On the other hand, the US, the UK, France, Albania, Norway, and Ireland have requested an emergency security council meeting for March 17 to address the humanitarian crisis in Ukraine caused by Russia’s full-scale invasion.

