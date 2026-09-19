Indian High Commissioner to the UK, Priyasamy Kumaran, met with Lord Krish Raval to discuss deepening the India-UK partnership, focusing on trade, investment, education, technology, and youth engagement, as per the High Commission of India in London.

Priyasamy Kumaran, High Commissioner of India to the UK, met Krish Raval, Member of the House of Lords, discussing the expansion of the bilateral relationship between India and the United Kingdom, with special emphasis on commerce, capital flows and schooling, according to a statement issued by the High Commission of India in London on Saturday.

Highlighting the engagement, the High Commission stated on X, “High Commissioner met Lord Krish Raval OBE, Member of the House of Lords, earlier this week. A productive exchange on further deepening the India-UK bilateral partnership, with a focus on trade and investment, education, technology and youth engagement.” High Commissioner met Lord Krish Raval OBE, Member of the House of Lords, earlier this week. A productive exchange on further deepening the India-UK bilateral partnership, with a focus on trade & investment, education, technology and youth engagement.#IndiaUK #IndiaUKRelations… pic.twitter.com/37ABKgWix5 — India in the UK (@HCI_London) September 19, 2026

Strengthening Comprehensive Strategic Partnership

In the preceding week, High Commissioner Kumaran met the UK Parliamentary Under-Secretary of State for the Indo-Pacific, Baroness Winterton of Doncaster, holding deliberations regarding methods to fortify the alliance. Detailing this interaction, the High Commission stated on X, “High Commissioner met the UK Parliamentary Under-Secretary of State for the Indo-Pacific, Baroness Winterton of Doncaster, today. There held a constructive discussion on the India-UK bilateral relationship, shared priorities and ways to further strengthen the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership.”

Additionally, the High Commissioner met Forsyth of Drumlean, the Speaker of the House of Lords, during the same week to review the enhancement of legislative connections linking both nations. Regarding the meeting, the High Commission stated on X, “High Commissioner met Lord Forsyth of Drumlean, the Lord Speaker of the House of Lords, today. They held a convivial discussion on strengthening India-UK parliamentary ties, shared democratic values and advancing the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership in various domains.”

Focus on Economic Engagement

Furthermore, High Commissioner Kumaran met Leslie Maasdorp, CEO of British International Investment (BII), on September 7, exploring avenues to augment economic ties between India and the UK. Outlining the agenda, the High Commission stated on X, “High Commissioner P. Kumaran met with Mr Leslie Maasdorp, CEO of British International Investment (BII). Discussions related to further strengthening the India-UK economic engagement and exploring new opportunities for investment and collaboration.”

Further elaborating, the High Commission stated, “The meeting highlighted the importance of deepening business partnerships and promoting sustainable investment in areas such as renewable energy & climate finance, digital infrastructure, healthcare & life sciences, financial inclusion, sustainable infrastructure, and MSME financing.” (ANI)