India delivered an additional 11 tonnes of relief goods to Nepal via the 9th IAF flight following catastrophic floods. The supplies, including medicines and tents, were handed over in Kathmandu, reaffirming India's commitment to Nepal's recovery.

Advancing its assistance towards Nepal following the catastrophic floods on August 26, India delivered 11 tonnes of relief goods to Nepali officials on Saturday as the ninth aircraft carrying supplies landed in the Himalayan nation from New Delhi.

“India’s support to Nepal's recovery efforts continues: The 9th Indian Air Force (IAF) flight with 11 tonnes of material, including tents, medicines, sleeping bags and forensic supplies, arrived in Kathmandu and were handed over to the Government of Nepal,” the Ambassador of India to Nepal, Naveen Srivastava, stated on X.

India’s relief assistance has reached Nepal. An additional 11 tonnes of essential supplies, including medicines, forensic supplies, tents, hygiene kits and sleeping bags, have been handed over to the Nepali side. India remains committed to supporting Nepal’s recovery. pic.twitter.com/pEGGtX0CqD — Randhir Jaiswal (@MEAIndia) September 19, 2026

Furthermore, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) re-emphasised India’s dedication to aiding Nepal’s restoration process. “India’s relief assistance has reached Nepal. An additional 11 tonnes of essential supplies, including medicines, forensic supplies, tents, hygiene kits and sleeping bags, have been handed over to the Nepali side. India remains committed to supporting Nepal’s recovery,” the MEA stated on X.

Nepal Thanks India for Relief Efforts

Previously, on Friday, Nepal’s Finance Minister, Swarnim Wagle, expressed gratitude to the Indian government for its assistance during rescue and relief operations following the recent flash flood in Rasuwa, as reported by the Embassy of Nepal in India.

“Dr. Swarnim Wagle, Finance Minister of Nepal, met Dr. S Jaishankar, External Affairs Minister of India, in New Delhi. Minister Wagle thanked the Government of India for its support in rescue and relief efforts following the recent flash flood in Rasuwa,” the Embassy wrote on X.

“The two ministers discussed ways to deepen the longstanding Nepal-India friendship and strengthen bilateral cooperation, particularly in investment, energy and connectivity,” it added.

During the preceding week, rescue equipment and relief materials, encompassing items designed for tunnel operations alongside forensic supplies provided by India, were delivered to Mahabir Pun, Nepal’s Minister of Science, Technology and Innovation.

“The 8th Indian flight with relief and rescue items, including materials for tunnel rescue and forensic supplies, reached Kathmandu and were handed over to Nepal’s Minister for Science, Technology and Innovation, Mahabir Pun,” Ambassador of India to Nepal, Naveen Srivastava, said on X.

India fast-tracked the dispatch of relief inventory, equipment and specialist personnel to Nepal, utilising nine dedicated aircraft beginning August 26 in response to the catastrophic flash floods. (ANI)