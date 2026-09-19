An Indian was assaulted and forced from his bus in England. The bus was then driven on the wrong side of the road and crashed into several vehicles. West Mercia Police arrested a man in his 20s on suspicion of robbery and dangerous driving. The driver suffered minor injuries, while police appealed for dashcam, CCTV and mobile footage.

A Sikh bus driver was assaulted and forced from his vehicle in Telford, England, on Friday evening. The bus was then stolen and driven into several vehicles. West Mercia Police said the incident happened on Court Street in Madeley, Shropshire, following a confrontation between the driver and an unidentified man. A video showing the assault has been circulating widely online.

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Bus driven on wrong side of road

According to police, the driver was 'ejected from the vehicle' during the confrontation. The bus was then driven along Park Way towards High Street on the wrong side of the road. It subsequently collided with multiple vehicles before eventually being stopped. Police officers arrested a man in his 20s on suspicion of robbery and dangerous driving.

The suspect remains in police custody while enquiries continue. The bus driver suffered minor injuries and was treated by paramedics. Police said no other injuries had been reported in connection with the incident.

Detective Sergeant Taigh Lannie said officers understood the incident would have been alarming for people in the area and sought to reassure the community that police had responded quickly, reported local media.

Police seek witnesses and footage

West Mercia Police have appealed to people who may have witnessed the incident or recorded it to come forward.

Officers are particularly seeking dashcam, CCTV, mobile phone and doorbell footage from Court Street, Park Way and High Street around the time of the incident.

Police said such recordings could help establish what happened during the confrontation and the subsequent journey of the bus.

Viral video sparks angry reactions online

The footage of the assault triggered strong reactions online, with several users expressing anger over the attack and questioning why some people appeared to film rather than intervene.

Other comments went beyond the incident itself and turned into arguments about race, immigration and multiculturalism in the UK. Some users made sweeping claims about particular ethnic or migrant groups, while others pushed back against those comments.

One commenter stressed that crime and violence should not be attributed to a person's race, religion or ethnicity, arguing that the focus should remain on the alleged criminal conduct.

The online discussion has therefore extended well beyond the police investigation. However, the circumstances of the incident remain subject to the ongoing inquiry.

Police also urged anyone with relevant footage to share it with investigators. The arrested man's identity and any potential charges have not been confirmed by police at this stage.

West Mercia Police said enquiries are continuing as officers work to establish the full circumstances surrounding the assault, the taking of the bus and the subsequent collisions.