    Indian FM S Jaishankar hits out at Canada over Khalistan row, calls it damaging for India-Canada relations

    India-Canada relations have suffered in recent times due to the Khalistani row. Indian Foreign Minister hit out at the Canadian Politics for providing space to Khalistani forces. The Hardeep Singh Nijjar killing has resulted in a major spur between India and Canada.

    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Jan 2, 2024, 3:21 PM IST

    The Indian External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar has openly blamed Canada for housing and providing space to the Khalistani forces. In a recent interview with the ANI, S Jaishankar opened up on the recent downfall of India-Canada's diplomatic relations. Since Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s open revelations, the relationship between the two nations has suffered drastically.

    In a shocking turn of events, the Canadian PM went public with his accusations against the Indian government over the killing of Hardeep Singh Nijjar. The Canadian resident was allegedly actively involved in anti-India activities and was also accused of terrorism. The Khalistani was killed outside a Gurudwara in Canada.

    Canadian Prime Minister opened a can of worms by going public with his accusations of an Indian hand. The U.S. also got involved in the whole fiasco as India was called out for its lack of coordination in the investigation. Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi gave a cold shoulder reception to Justin Trudeau during the 18th G20 summit in New Delhi. Amidst all this, the India - Canada relations have suffered.

    Indian External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar for the first time has opened up on the recent issue between India and Canada. He hit out at Canadian politics for providing the space and breeding ground to the Khalistan propagators.

    S Jaishankar revealed, “The issue at heart is the fact that in Canadian politics, these Khalistani forces have been given a lot of space and have been allowed to indulge in activities which I think are damaging to the relationship, clearly not in India's interest, and not in Canada's interest either. But unfortunately, that is the state of their politics.”

    Canadian politics has rapidly evolved under the leadership of Trudeaus. Canada for decades has been harboring Khalistani terrorists accused of bombing planes and killing politicians in Punjab.

    Last Updated Jan 2, 2024, 3:22 PM IST
