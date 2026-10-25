Kuwait police arrested an Indian man for throwing his friend's dead body into a garbage bin. The suspect claimed his friend died after taking some medicines, and he dumped the body out of pure panic. Cops have registered an unnatural death case and are investigating the incident.

Kuwait City: Kuwait security officials have arrested an Indian man for dumping his friend's dead body in a garbage bin. Cops caught the suspect after they discovered the unidentified body in the trash under mysterious circumstances.

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The Kuwait Interior Ministry's operations room received a tip-off about the body. Police teams reached the spot and recovered the body from the bin. Since the victim had no ID cards on him, officials sent the body to the forensic department for identification and to find the exact cause of death. Police soon tracked down the victim's details and address. Following this, security officers picked up another Indian man from near the victim's room.

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During police questioning, the accused confessed to throwing his friend's body in the dustbin. However, he strongly denied killing him. The suspect claimed that his friend consumed some medicines right before he died. He told the cops that he panicked and secretly dumped the body because he was scared of being blamed for the death. Police have now registered an unnatural death case and speeded up the investigation. Authorities stated that the actual cause of death will only be clear once the forensic report is out.