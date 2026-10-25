A driving instructor in Bursa fell from the third floor while trying to rescue a trapped kitten. The railing gave way and he died in hospital a day later.

The incident occurred on Thursday around 3 PM on Fevzi Çakmak Street in the Osmangazi district of Bursa, Turkey.

Şahin Tezcan, an instructor at a driving school located in the business centre, was attempting to rescue a kitten stranded on the third floor. As he held on, the iron railing he was gripping broke loose from its fitting, causing him to lose his balance.

Tezcan fell headfirst onto the road below.

Emergency medical teams arrived after being alerted and gave him first aid at the scene. He was taken to hospital, where he died on Friday evening.

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Tezcan was unmarried. His body will be buried in the Ayvalık district of Balıkesir on Saturday.

An investigation into the incident is underway.