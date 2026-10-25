A train collided with a crane that had fallen onto railway tracks in Sao Paulo, Brazil. The wreckage plunged into a busy street. The crane operator was injured.

Video shows the moment a train collided with a crane that had fallen onto railway tracks in Brazil. After being struck by the train, the wreckage of the crane plunged into a street busy with traffic and pedestrians.

The incident took place in Sao Paulo. The crane operator was injured in the collision.

Wreckage fell onto a street crowded with traffic

The footage captures the crane lying across the tracks before the train strikes it. The force of the impact sends the wreckage over the edge and down into the street below, where vehicles and pedestrians were present.

The condition of the crane operator has not been disclosed. It is also unclear whether anyone on the street was hurt when the wreckage came down.

Authorities have not issued a statement on the incident or on how the crane came to fall onto the tracks. An investigation is expected to establish the sequence of events.