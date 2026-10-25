Volodymyr Zelenskyy condemns widespread Russian strikes causing casualties and infrastructure damage, urging international partners to fast-track critical air defense systems like Patriot interceptors to bolster Ukraine’s protection before winter.

Zelenskyy Condemns Intensifying Russian Aerial Strikes

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Sunday condemned recent Russian strikes on Ukraine, which he noted claimed several lives, left many injured and caused severe damage to infrastructure, reiterating his call for deliveries of Patriot interceptors among other air defence capabilities ahead of winter. In a post on X, the Ukrainian President highlighted that the Russia, over just the past week, attacked Ukrainian territory with around 1,600 guided aerial bombs, 48 missiles and nearly 2,300 attack drones, leading to loss of life and infrastructure.

He noted that in Dnipro, the strikes killed four people and left 22 injured, including children, while in Vinnytsia, six people were injured after a Russian drone strike on an apartment. He added that multiple Russian strikes in Kharkiv left even the first responders injured. "This past week alone, Russia has launched around 1,600 guided aerial bombs, 48 missiles of various types, including ballistic missiles, and nearly 2,300 attack drones against Ukraine. Unfortunately, almost every day, these brutal strikes leave people killed and injured. In the evening, Russian strikes on the Dnipro region killed four people. My condolences to their families and loved ones. Another 22 people were injured, including an 11-year-old girl. In Vinnytsia, a Russian drone struck a high-rise apartment building. Six people were injured. In Kharkiv, the Russians first struck a home improvement hypermarket and then carried out a cynical double-tap strike on the emergency services that arrived at the scene. First responders were injured," Zelenskyy wrote.

Extent of Infrastructure Damage

Highlighting the extent of damage due to these strikes, Zelenskyy stated that "There were also strikes overnight on a thermal power plant, substations, coal mines, grain storage facilities, shopping malls, and a postal logistics hub. Damage has been reported in nine regions." Zelenskyy described the Russian actions as the nation's response to "diplomacy and deisolation," and emphasised the need for strengthening Ukraine's air defence capabilities against jet-powered Shaheds and Patriot interceptors.

Strategic Demands and International Developments

SpaceX and Starlink Usage

Earlier, SpaceX CEO Elon Musk said that the Ukrainian military violated Starlink's terms of service and was using it for offensive drone strikes to "kill people". In a post on X, Musk said that this "loophole" was closed last week. He also said Starlink was crucial to preventing Russia from overrunning Ukraine in the early days of the war. "Using Starlink, a civilian commercial service, for offensive drone strikes to kill people has never been allowed, nor should it. Starshield, a different system, is controlled by the US government. What they decide to do is up to them. Ukraine's military violated Starlink's terms of service and used it for offensive drone strikes to kill people. That loophole was closed last week," he wrote on X.

Political Views on the Conflict

On the other hand, US President Donald Trump has expressed hope for a resolution to the ongoing war between Russia and Ukraine and said Washington will do business with both nations after the war ends between the two. Speaking to reporters after casting his vote alongside First Lady Melania Trump in Palm Beach, Florida, Trump addressed the conflict, saying, "We'd like to get back to life where Russia and Ukraine make a deal, and then we'd be able to do business with both. We'll do business with Ukraine and with Russia after this war ends, I would think."

The latest strikes come as the US White House said on Friday that First Lady Melania Trump has secured a ceasefire between Russia and Ukraine concerning the city of Oleshky, which is set to take effect on October 29.