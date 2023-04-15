Indian Embassy in Sudan asks Indians to 'stay indoor' amid clashes between Army, Paramilitary troops

In a notice, issued by the Indian Embassy said, "In view of reported firings and clashes, all Indians are advised to take utmost precautions, stay indoors and stop venturing outside with immediate effect. Please stay calm and wait for updates."

In a recent development, the Embassy of India in Sudan has advised the Indian nationals to stay indoors in view of reported firings and clashes in the country. It is reportedly said that Sudan paramilitaries said the army attacked their camps in south Khartoum.

On Saturday, violence erupted in Sudan after weeks of escalating tensions between military leader Abdel Fattah al-Burhan and his paramilitary commander Mohamed Hamdan Daglo, over the planned integration of the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) into the regular army.

According to various reports, gunfire was heard near the airport and Burhan's residence and in Khartoum North. The residents were seen running for cover as artillery exchanges rocked the streets.

Speaking to a news agency, army spokesman Brigadier General Nabil Abdallah said, "Fighters from the Rapid Support Forces attacked several army camps in Khartoum and elsewhere around Sudan."

"Clashes are ongoing and the army is carrying out its duty to safeguard the country,” he added.

It should be noted that military leader Burhan has been at loggerheads with the RSF commander, over talks to finalise a deal to return the country to civilian rule and end the crisis sparked by their 2021 coup.

A statement, issued by the army on Thursday, said it was "sounding the alarm as the country is at a dangerous historical turning point".

"The risks are increasing as the RSF command mobilised and spread forces in the capital and other cities," the statement added.

