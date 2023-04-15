Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Indian Embassy in Sudan asks Indians to 'stay indoor' amid clashes between Army, Paramilitary troops

    In a notice, issued by the Indian Embassy said, "In view of reported firings and clashes, all Indians are advised to take utmost precautions, stay indoors and stop venturing outside with immediate effect. Please stay calm and wait for updates."

    Indian Embassy in Sudan asks Indians to 'stay indoor' amid clashes between Army, Paramilitary troops AJR
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Apr 15, 2023, 5:00 PM IST

    In a recent development, the Embassy of India in Sudan has advised the Indian nationals to stay indoors in view of reported firings and clashes in the country. It is reportedly said that Sudan paramilitaries said the army attacked their camps in south Khartoum.

    In a notice, issued by the Indian Embassy said, "In view of reported firings and clashes, all Indians are advised to take utmost precautions, stay indoors and stop venturing outside with immediate effect. Please stay calm and wait for updates."

    Shraddha Walkar murder case: Delhi court reserves order on framing charges against Aaftab Poonawala

    On Saturday, violence erupted in Sudan after weeks of escalating tensions between military leader Abdel Fattah al-Burhan and his paramilitary commander Mohamed Hamdan Daglo, over the planned integration of the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) into the regular army.

    According to various reports, gunfire was heard near the airport and Burhan's residence and in Khartoum North. The residents were seen running for cover as artillery exchanges rocked the streets.

    Speaking to a news agency, army spokesman Brigadier General Nabil Abdallah said, "Fighters from the Rapid Support Forces attacked several army camps in Khartoum and elsewhere around Sudan."

    Karnataka Election 2023: Congress releases third list of candidates; check details

    "Clashes are ongoing and the army is carrying out its duty to safeguard the country,” he added.

    It should be noted that military leader Burhan has been at loggerheads with the RSF commander, over talks to finalise a deal to return the country to civilian rule and end the crisis sparked by their 2021 coup.

    A statement, issued by the army on Thursday, said it was "sounding the alarm as the country is at a dangerous historical turning point".

    "The risks are increasing as the RSF command mobilised and spread forces in the capital and other cities," the statement added.

    MHA approves conduct of Constable (General Duty) examination for CAPFs in 13 regional languages

    Last Updated Apr 15, 2023, 5:00 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Are you a blue-eyed person? If yes, you could be a descendant of a single human! Scientists explain AJR

    Are you a blue-eyed person? If yes, you could be a descendant of a single human! Scientists explain

    Japanese PM Fumio Kishida evacuated as explosion-like sound heard during speech in Wakayama: Report AJR

    Japanese PM Fumio Kishida safe after 'smoke bomb' at speech venue; watch suspect being arrested

    7 magnitude earthquake hits Indonesia no tsunami warning issued gcw

    7.0 magnitude earthquake hits Indonesia, no tsunami warning issued

    North Korea test fires new solid fuel ICBM warns of extreme uneasiness horror to rivals gcw

    North Korea test fires new solid-fuel ICBM, warns of 'extreme uneasiness, horror' to rivals

    Revealed From anti India elements to FTA here is what PM Modi discussed with UK counterpart Rishi Sunak gcw

    Revealed: From anti-India elements to FTA, here's what PM Modi discussed with UK counterpart Rishi Sunak

    Recent Stories

    Deepika Padukone's Bhutan vacay pictures are treat to your eyes-SEE photos and videos RBA

    Deepika Padukone's Bhutan vacay pictures are treat to your eyes-SEE photos and videos

    Shraddha Walkar murder case: Delhi court reserves order on framing charges against Aaftab Poonawala AJR

    Shraddha Walkar murder case: Delhi court reserves order on framing charges against Aaftab Poonawala

    Bhojpuri SEXY video Kajal Raghwani Pradeep Pandey dance moves in Lahanga Chalelu Lasar Ke is a must WATCH RBA

    Bhojpuri SEXY video: Kajal Raghwani, Pradeep Pandey's dance moves in ‘Lahanga Chalelu Lasar Ke is a must WATCH

    IPL 2023: Jasprit Bumrah begins pain-free rehab at NCA; Shreyas Iyer to have back surgery next week-ayh

    IPL 2023: Jasprit Bumrah begins pain-free rehab at NCA; Shreyas Iyer to have back surgery next week

    Amrapali Dubey SEXY video Bhojpuri actress Nirahu HOT romantic song Dhadak Jala Chhatiya will make you go crazy-WATCH RBA

    Amrapali Dubey SEXY video: Bhojpuri actress, Nirahua's HOT song ‘Dhadak Jala Chhatiya’ will make you go crazy

    Recent Videos

    Rupali Ganguly's birthday: Satish Shah, Palak Muchhal, Sudhanshu Pandey elevate fashion element at event vma

    Rupali Ganguly's birthday: Satish Shah, Palak Muchhal, Sudhanshu Pandey elevate fashion element at event

    Video Icon
    Is Rekha wearing goggles at night? Netizens wonder as she poses with Manish Malhotra outside his house AHA

    Is Rekha wearing sunglasses at night? Netizens wonder as she poses with Manish Malhotra outside his house

    Video Icon
    Army conducts massive exercise in Andaman and Nicobar Islands

    Army conducts massive exercise in Andaman and Nicobar Islands (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Sikkim Avalanche: Army conducts recue operation on war-footing

    Sikkim Avalanche: Army conducts recue operation on war-footing (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Mumbai Police arrests 24-year-old behind dangerous bike stunt

    Mumbai Police arrests 24-year-old behind THIS dangerous bike stunt (WATCH)

    Video Icon