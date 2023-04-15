Karnataka Election 2023: Congress releases third list of candidates; check details

Former deputy Chief Minister Laxman Savadi, who announced his decision to resign from the primary membership of the BJP after being denied a ticket to contest in the May 10 Assembly elections, and joined Congress, will be contesting from Athani constituency.

Karnataka Congress on Saturday (April 15) released its third list of candidates ahead of Assembly polls that is all set to be held on May 10. While the grand old party had kept tickets pending in 58 constituencies, they have announced tickets for 43 constituencies.

It can be seen that Congress leader and former Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah was denied ticket from Kolar. Actress Umashree, who was expecting a ticket from Theradala constituency, was disappointed, and Siddappa Ramappa was given a ticket from Konnur.

Although, several expected that Ramya would be given a ticket in Maddur, it was given to KM Uday from there. GH Srinivas has been given ticket in Tarikere. Nivedita Alva, son of former governor Margaret Alva, was given the Congress ticket despite heavy rebellion.

On Friday, Savadi resigned from the Legislative Council and the BJP before heading to the office of the Congress, his new political home.

"From today onwards, I have no connection with the BJP I will be a devoted and loyal worker of Congress just as I was in the BJP for 20 to 25 years," Savadi said at a press conference after joining the party.

