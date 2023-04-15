Shraddha Walkar murder case: Delhi court reserves order on framing charges against Aaftab Poonawala

On Tuesday, Vikas Walkar, the father of Shraddha Walkar, demanded the latter's parents be questioned in connection with his daughter's murder. "If the involvement Poonawala's parents is found in the case, then action should be taken against them," Vikas Walkar told PTI over phone.

Delhi court on Saturday (April 15) reserved its order on framing charges against Aaftab Amin Poonawala, who is accused of strangling his live-in partner Shraddha Walkar and chopping her body into pieces. Additional Sessions Judge Manisha Khurana Kakkar has posted the matter to April 29.

The arguments on the charges were completed on Saturday. Meanwhile, Walkar's father has moved an application in the court seeking the release of her remains to perform the last rites.

Special Public Prosecutor Amit Prasad said the Delhi Police will file a reply on the application on the next date of hearing.

He also demanded the case be fast-tracked and Poonawala hanged, instead of waiting for a number of years like in the Nirbhaya gang rape and murder case.

According to the chargesheet filed in the case, Poonawala allegedly strangled Shraddha Walkar on May 18 last year and sawed her body into several pieces, which he kept in a refrigerator for almost three weeks at his residence in south Delhi's Mehrauli.

Vikas Walkar said he recently met officials of the Vasai police in Maharashtra's Palghar district, where he lives, and asked about the case and Poonawala's parents.