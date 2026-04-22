The Indian Embassy in Italy refuted a viral video's claims of poor treatment, calling them 'false and fabricated'. The mission stated the Indian national was denied entry because he refused to show his identity, thereby breaching security protocols.

The Embassy of India in Italy on Wednesday issued a sharp clarification dismissing a viral video made by an Indian national as a collection of "false and fabricated" claims. The embassy's response comes amidst a digital stir caused by the individual's allegations regarding a lack of assistance and poor treatment at the diplomatic mission.

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The Embassy detailed a specific encounter with the individual, highlighting a breach of standard security procedures as the root of the friction. According to the Embassy, the individual in question visited the mission premises in Rome, claiming to seek assistance. However, the interaction stalled at the gate due to the visitor's refusal to cooperate with basic entry requirements.

"We have seen a video made by a certain Indian national. Claims being made by him are false and fabricated. He had come to the Embassy and we were ready to meet him, but he refused to show his identity/passport. We follow some standard security protocols for visitors to the Embassy," posted Indian Embassy in Rome on X. The Embassy asserted that the video, which suggested the mission was unapproachable, omitted the fact that the visitor himself blocked the meeting by refusing to identify himself.

Viral Video Alleged Harassment

The incident, which surfaced on social media, went viral, where an Indian-origin accused staff of the Indian Embassy in Italy of manhandling and physically harassing him outside the mission premises in Rome.

The Embassy further underlined that such procedures are routine and essential for ensuring the safety and proper functioning of diplomatic missions abroad. It also reiterated that assistance is always available to Indian citizens, provided they follow established guidelines. "The Embassy remains committed to offering all possible assistance to Indian nationals. We have a regular outreach to all members of the Indian community," the statement added, tagging the Ministry of External Affairs. (ANI)