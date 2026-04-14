In a display of growing educational and cultural ties, a Chinese delegation visited institutions in Dehradun, while an Indian delegation visited Beijing Foreign Studies University, engaging with students and faculty to foster mutual understanding.

Chinese Delegation Visits Dehradun

Chinese Ambassador to India Xu Feihong said that Chinese Minister-Counsellor Chen Jianjun, together with young diplomats from the Embassy, visited Dehradun, Uttarakhand. Xu said that the delegation visited colleges and gained an in-depth understanding of their educational operations on their April 9 and 10 visits. In a post on X, he said, "On April 9 and 10, my colleague Minister-Counsellor Chen Jianjun, together with young diplomats from the Embassy, visited Dehradun, Uttarakhand. He met with Prof. Surekha Dangwal, the Vice-Chancellor of Doon University and attended the Chinese New Year Gala held by the Department of Chinese Studies. The delegation also visited Government Girls Inter College Kanvaghati and Government Girls Inter College Kotdwar, toured the campuses, exchanged views with the principals, teachers and students, and gained an in-depth understanding of the schools' educational operations." On April 9 and 10, my colleague Minister-Counsellor Chen Jianjun, together with young diplomats from the Embassy, visited Dehradun, Uttarakhand. He met with Prof. Surekha Dangwal, the Vice-Chancellor of Doon University and attended the Chinese New Year Gala held by the Department… pic.twitter.com/WBcrUkqzwh — Xu Feihong (@China_Amb_India) April 13, 2026

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Indian Delegation in Beijing

Earlier on Monday, a delegation from the Indian Embassy in Beijing, led by Minister Shweta Singh, visited Beijing Foreign Studies University and interacted with faculty members, university authorities and students studying Indian languages, history and culture. The visit highlighted growing cultural and educational exchanges between India and China, with students showcasing their engagement with Indian traditions and linguistic diversity. According to details shared by the Indian Embassy in Beijing on X, the delegation held discussions with university officials and appreciated the institution's role in promoting Indian studies among Chinese students. A delegation from the Embassy, led by Minister Shweta Singh, visited Beijing Foreign Studies University and interacted with the university authorities including the faculty members, and students studying Indian languages, history and culture.@MEAIndia @IndianDiplomacy @iccr_hq… pic.twitter.com/Tzi25Z2aMa — India in China (@EOIBeijing) April 13, 2026

In a separate post, the Embassy noted that students presented a vibrant range of cultural performances, including poetry recitations and songs in Hindi, Bengali and Punjabi, reflecting their deep interest in and appreciation for Indian culture.

ICCR Day Celebrated in Guangzhou

Earlier on the occasion of the 77th ICCR Day, the Consulate General of India in Guangzhou, along with practitioners, researchers and admirers of Indian culture from China and other countries, celebrated the 77th ICCR Day on April 9, 2026. Consul General Gince Kuruvilla Mattam, in his remarks, highlighted the significant contributions of the Indian Council for Cultural Relations (ICCR) in presenting facets of Indian culture to the international community, thereby becoming a key pillar for enhancing mutual understanding.

The keynote speech was given by a distinguished academician of India -China studies and the 2nd recipient of the prestigious ICCR Distinguished Indologist award, Prof. Yu Longyu of Centre for Indian Studies, Shenzhen University. (ANI)