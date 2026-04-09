An Indian Army contingent of 25 Special Forces personnel has arrived in Egypt for 'Exercise Cyclone-IV'. The joint drill with Egyptian forces, from April 9-17, aims to enhance interoperability and special operations tactics in desert terrain.

The Indian Army contingent has departed for Egypt to participate in the fourth edition of the India - Egypt Joint Special Forces Exercise, Cyclone - IV, scheduled to be conducted at Anshas from April 9 to April 17.

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The exercise is a continuation of the growing military cooperation between India and Egypt and follows the successful conduct of the previous edition in India. The Indian contingent, comprising 25 personnel from Special Forces units, will train alongside their Egyptian counterparts in a realistic operational environment, according to a release.

Exercise Aims and Focus

The exercise aims to enhance joint mission planning capabilities and improve interoperability through the exchange of best practices in special operations. The participating troops will undertake a series of training activities focused on special operational tactics, techniques and procedures in desert and semi-desert terrain.

The joint exercise will also facilitate mutual exchange of professional expertise and provide an opportunity to strengthen bonds of camaraderie, while fostering greater understanding of each other's military traditions and cultures, the release stated.

Fostering Defence Cooperation

Bilateral military exercises such as Exercise Cyclone are a key facet of defence cooperation between India and Egypt, fostering mutual trust and strengthening ties between the armed forces of both nations. (ANI)