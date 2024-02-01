Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Indian-American doctor found 'not guilty' of masturbating next to minor on flight; check details

    An affidavit filed in a Boston federal court initially alleged that Dr. Mohanty exposed himself and engaged in inappropriate conduct in the presence of a young girl during the flight.

    Indian American doctor found 'not guilty' of masturbating next to minor on flight; check details AJR
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Feb 1, 2024, 4:04 PM IST

    In a recent legal development, Dr. Sudipta Mohanty, a 33-year-old resident of Cambridge, Massachusetts, has been found "not guilty" in a case where he was accused of engaging in inappropriate behavior on a Hawaiian Airlines flight from Honolulu to Boston on May 27, 2022.

    An affidavit filed in a Boston federal court initially alleged that Dr. Mohanty exposed himself and engaged in inappropriate conduct in the presence of a young girl during the flight.

    Supreme Court denies urgent hearing on Gyanvapi mosque plea, directs committee to approach high court

    The incident, if proven, could have led to a potential sentence of up to 90 days in prison, a fine of $5,000, and a year of supervised release for Dr. Mohanty. However, the recent verdict clears him of any wrongdoing.

    Prosecutors expressed disappointment with the case's outcome, mentioning that the office had no reservations about proceeding with the charges. Despite the acquittal, the case sheds light on the challenges and legal complexities surrounding in-flight incidents and the importance of addressing such matters with sensitivity and thorough investigation.

    While Dr. Mohanty has been found "not guilty," this case underscores the need for a careful examination of allegations and a fair legal process, particularly when sensitive issues arise during air travel.

    Lamborghini family tree takes an unexpected drift as secret granddaughter shifts gears with DNA proof

    The outcome also highlights the significance of addressing such incidents through proper legal channels, ensuring justice is served and maintaining public confidence in the legal system.

    Last Updated Feb 1, 2024, 4:04 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Lamborghini family tree takes an unexpected drift as secret granddaughter shifts gears with DNA proof avv

    Lamborghini family tree takes an unexpected drift as secret granddaughter shifts gears with DNA proof

    Explained: What is happening in Sudan that has led to the displacement of 8 million people? Avv

    Explained: What is happening in Sudan that has led to the displacement of 8 million people?

    Horror Unleashed: US man beheads father, posts chilling video on Youtube - Community grapples with shock avv

    Horror Unleashed: US man beheads father, posts chilling video on Youtube - Community grapples with shock

    Yoga flourishes in Saudi Arabia: Video of 2nd Yoga Asana Championship in Makkah goes viral (WATCH) snt

    Yoga flourishes in Saudi Arabia: Video of 2nd Yoga Asana Championship in Makkah goes viral (WATCH)

    Trump makes nobel waves! Historic Middle East policy lands him a peace prize nomination - Internet explodes avv

    Trump makes nobel waves! Historic Middle East policy lands him a peace prize nomination - Internet explodes

    Recent Stories

    Complaint filed against Bigg Boss Kannada 10 runner up Drone Prathap over alleged unauthorised drone sales vkp

    Complaint filed against Bigg Boss Kannada 10 runner up Drone Prathap over alleged unauthorised drone sales

    Interim Budget an excellent summary of how Modi Govt ushered in era of 'Amrit Kaal': Rajeev Chandrasekhar

    Interim Budget an excellent summary of how Modi Govt ushered in era of 'Amrit Kaal': Rajeev Chandrasekhar

    7 Swedish desserts you must try once in life Semla Kladdkaka ATG

    Prinsesstårta to Semla: 7 Swedish desserts you must try once

    tennis Low-key atmosphere surrounds historic Davis Cup clash between India and Pakistan in Islamabad snt

    Low-key atmosphere surrounds historic Davis Cup clash between India and Pakistan in Islamabad

    Congress' DK Suresh calls for 'separate country for South' over tax distribution disparity; sparks row (WATCH) vkp

    Congress' DK Suresh calls for 'separate country for South' over tax distribution disparity; sparks row (WATCH)

    Recent Videos

    Pariksha Pe Charcha 2024 PM Modi top tips for parents watch video gcw

    Pariksha Pe Charcha 2024: PM Modi's top tips for parents (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pariksha Pe Charcha 2024 PM Modi checks out projects of students ahead of 7th edition at Bharat Mandapam in Delhi gcw

    Pariksha Pe Charcha 2024: PM Modi checks out projects of students ahead of 7th edition at Bharat Mandapam

    Video Icon
    Osmania University: Man breaks into women's hostel, sparks student protest (WATCH) AJR

    Osmania University: Man breaks into women's hostel, sparks student protest (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Republic Day 2024: Meet the fighter pilots who will fly over Kartavya Path

    Republic Day 2024: Meet the fighter pilots who will fly over Kartavya Path

    Video Icon
    Ram Mandir Exclusive! Badminton Legend Pullela Gopichand speaks to Asianet News Network

    Ram Mandir Exclusive! 'PM Modi is very active in reviving Indian civilization; Temple will bring Ram Rajya'

    Video Icon