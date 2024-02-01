Indian-American doctor found 'not guilty' of masturbating next to minor on flight; check details

An affidavit filed in a Boston federal court initially alleged that Dr. Mohanty exposed himself and engaged in inappropriate conduct in the presence of a young girl during the flight.

In a recent legal development, Dr. Sudipta Mohanty, a 33-year-old resident of Cambridge, Massachusetts, has been found "not guilty" in a case where he was accused of engaging in inappropriate behavior on a Hawaiian Airlines flight from Honolulu to Boston on May 27, 2022.

An affidavit filed in a Boston federal court initially alleged that Dr. Mohanty exposed himself and engaged in inappropriate conduct in the presence of a young girl during the flight.

The incident, if proven, could have led to a potential sentence of up to 90 days in prison, a fine of $5,000, and a year of supervised release for Dr. Mohanty. However, the recent verdict clears him of any wrongdoing.

Prosecutors expressed disappointment with the case's outcome, mentioning that the office had no reservations about proceeding with the charges. Despite the acquittal, the case sheds light on the challenges and legal complexities surrounding in-flight incidents and the importance of addressing such matters with sensitivity and thorough investigation.

While Dr. Mohanty has been found "not guilty," this case underscores the need for a careful examination of allegations and a fair legal process, particularly when sensitive issues arise during air travel.

The outcome also highlights the significance of addressing such incidents through proper legal channels, ensuring justice is served and maintaining public confidence in the legal system.