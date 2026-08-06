Indian Ambassador Atul Malhari Gotsurve inspected the UNCCD COP17 venue in Ulaanbaatar, Mongolia. The conference, set for August 2026, will gather global leaders to tackle land degradation, desertification, and drought.

India's Ambassador to Mongolia, Atul Malhari Gotsurve, inspected the host site for the upcoming Conference of the Parties (COP17) to the United Nations Convention to Combat Desertification (UNCCD) in Ulaanbaatar on Thursday. The visit was conducted alongside members of the resident diplomatic corps based in the Mongolian capital.

"On 6 August 2026, HE Mr Atul Malhari Gotsurve, Ambassador of India, along with the Resident Diplomatic Corps, visited the venue of the UNCCD COP17. Present at the event were HE Mr T Sandag Ochir, Minister of Environment and Climate Change, HE G Amartuvshin, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs, senior officials, etc," the Indian Embassy in Mongolia stated on X.

On 6 August 2026, HE Mr Atul Malhari Gotsurve, Ambassador of India along with the Redient Diplomatic Corps visited the venue of the #UNCCD #COP17. Present at the event were HE Mr T Sandag Ochir, Minister of Environment and Climate Change, HE G Amartuvshin, Deputy Minister of… pic.twitter.com/TNuT581m09 — India in Mongolia (@IndiainMongolia) August 6, 2026

Details of the UNCCD COP17 Summit

The 17th gathering of the UNCCD COP will be hosted by Mongolia in Ulaanbaatar from August 17 to 28 under the theme 'Restoring Land. Restoring Hope'.

Information released by the UNCCD highlights that the summit will assemble representatives from across its 197 member states. Attendees will comprise government authorities, corporate executives, civil society representatives, researchers, youth groups, indigenous populations, pastoralists and smallholder agricultural workers. Delegates will assemble to formulate solutions addressing the intertwined challenges of land degradation, desertification and drought. The summit recognises that land rehabilitation remains crucial for curtailing regional instability, mitigating forced displacement and reinforcing national and human security across vulnerable populations.

Focus on Rangelands and Collaborative Action

The convening of COP17 coincides with the United Nations International Year of Rangelands and Pastoralists (IYRP 2026), a global initiative proclaimed by the UN General Assembly and spearheaded by Mongolia. The UNCCD highlighted that this offers a vital platform to accelerate measures geared towards the sustainable stewardship, restoration and conservation of rangeland environments, while elevating the priorities of pastoral communities whose livelihoods depend directly on these ecosystems.

During the two-week conference, attendees will participate in high-level sessions, including ministerial dialogues, alongside multistakeholder interactive panels and thematic discussions focusing on science-policy integration, innovation, technological tools and financial mechanisms. Beyond formal negotiations, COP17 aims to drive collaborative action centred on rangelands, climate resilience, water security, food systems and soil quality.

(ANI)