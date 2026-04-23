India has welcomed France's decision to allow visa-free transit for Indian nationals at its airports from April 10, 2026. The MEA confirmed the move was agreed upon by PM Modi and President Macron, aiming to boost people-to-people ties.

As India and France continue to bolster their bilateral ties, New Delhi on Thursday welcomed the operationalisation of visa-free transit for Indian nationals transiting via French airports.

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Speaking at the weekly press briefing in the national capital, Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said that the discussion for the removal of the transit visa requirement for Indian passport holders was agreed during the meeting between PM Modi and French President Emmanuel Macron in Mumbai earlier this year. Jaiswal said, "The government of France has now operationalised this agreement, and Indian nationals transiting through mainland France exclusively by air will no longer need a transit visa with effect from April 10, 2026".

Details of the Visa-Free Transit Agreement

The decision reflects the enduring partnership between India and France, elevated to the level of a special global strategic partnership during the recent visit of President Macron, and further facilitation of the smoother movement of people and enhanced people-to-people ties.

In this regard, an official press release from the French Embassy in India said, "Subsequent to President Macron's statement, a decree amending that of 10 May 2010 regarding the documents and visas required for the entry of foreigners into French territory was adopted, and published in the Official Gazette (Journal Officiel) on April 9, 2026".

It further noted, "Consequently, with effect from 10 April 2026, Indian nationals possessing an ordinary passport are no longer required to hold an airport transit visa when passing through the international zone of airports located on French territory."

The statement noted that the measure applies to passengers remaining in the international zone during a layover at a French airport en route to a third country.

As of 10 April 2026, holders of ordinary Indian passports no longer require an Airport Transit Visa (ATV) when transiting through the international zone of any airport in France, as announced by President Macron during his recent India visit. #ChooseFrance pic.twitter.com/mHeCRpEsVL — French Embassy in India 🇫🇷🇪🇺 (@FranceinIndia) April 23, 2026

Agreement Follows Modi-Macron India Visit

Earlier in February, during the visit of French President Emmanuel Macron to India at the invitation of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Joint Statement had reflected this move.

The Joint Statement shared by the MEA had highlighted that with a view to expanding mutually beneficial skills and talent mobility between the countries, both leaders emphasised the importance of the India-France Migration and Mobility Partnership Agreement (MMPA) and Young Professional Scheme (YPS).

"Both leaders welcomed the signing of the Memorandum of Understanding on cooperation in the fields of skill development, vocational education and training that would strengthen opportunities for mobility of youth and professionals and strengthen people-to-people bonds between India and France. In this spirit, the leaders welcomed the announcement of the upcoming visa free transit of Indian nationals through French airports, which will be reviewed after a six month pilot period", the statement mentioned. (ANI)