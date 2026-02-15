French President Emmanuel Macron will visit India on Feb 17 for the AI Impact Summit and to meet PM Modi. The visit will also mark the launch of the India-France Year of Innovation, strengthening the strategic partnership on AI and tech.

French President Emmanuel Macron is set to visit India on February 17 to attend the AI Impact Summit, hold bilateral engagements with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and formally launch the India-France Year of Innovation, marking another significant step in strengthening the strategic partnership between the two countries.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Strengthening AI and Tech Cooperation

According to the French Embassy in India, the visit comes a year after Prime Minister Modi travelled to France in 2025, where he co-chaired the AI Action Summit alongside President Macron. The reciprocal participation in each other's flagship AI summits reflects the deep trust and close policy coordination between New Delhi and Paris, particularly in emerging and critical technologies.

In an X post, the French Embassy in India said, "This visit comes a year after PM @NarendraModi's 2025 France visit, where he co-chaired the AI Action Summit. Reciprocal invitations to each other's AI Summits underline the deep trust in the France-India partnership." This visit comes a year after PM @NarendraModi's 2025 France, visit where he co-chaired the AI Action Summit. Reciprocal invitations to each other’s AI Summits underline the deep trust in the 🇫🇷🇮🇳 partnership. (2/5) pic.twitter.com/ResmhPpsi4 — French Embassy in India 🇫🇷🇪🇺 (@FranceinIndia) February 15, 2026 Acccording to the French Embassy in India, the upcoming engagements aim to translate shared ambitions on artificial intelligence into concrete outcomes. Both leaders are expected to discuss measures to harness AI for the "common good", reflecting a shared emphasis on ethical governance, inclusive innovation and responsible deployment of advanced technologies.

India-France Year of Innovation

A key highlight of the visit will be the launch of the India-France Year of Innovation, a cross-sectoral initiative designed to strengthen collaboration in scientific knowledge, research & innovation, and build on long-standing bilateral relations, the French Embassy in India said.

The Year of Innovation 2026 initiative will be celebrated throughout the year in both countries and aims to deepen collaboration in innovation, technology, research, and people-to-people exchanges.

Strategic Autonomy and Multilateralism

In a broader geopolitical context, President Macron's visit also reaffirms both countries' commitment to strategic autonomy and multilateralism, the French Embassy said.

Visit Itinerary and Engagements

French President Emmanuel Macron will arrive in Mumbai, Maharashtra, on February 16 during his upcoming visit, where he will meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi on February 17, the External Affairs Ministry said. Following their meeting, PM Modi and the French President will travel to New Delhi to attend the AI Impact Summit 2026.

According to the MEA, in Mumbai, the two leaders will exchange Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) followed by a press statement. The Hotel Taj Mahal Palace will host an India-France Innovation Forum, followed by the India-France Year of Innovation and Cultural Commemoration at the Gateway of India.

Emmanuel Macron and First Lady Madame Brigitte Macron will visit Mumbai and Delhi during their visit to India from February 16-19, the ministry said.

Sustained Momentum in Bilateral Ties

This will mark French President Macron's fourth visit to India at the invitation of Prime Minister Modi, signalling sustained momentum in the India-France strategic partnership, with a particular focus on Artificial Intelligence (AI) cooperation and emerging technologies. Macron's upcoming visit comes against the backdrop of a steadily deepening partnership between India and France across defence, space, civil nuclear energy, climate action, education and people-to-people exchanges. According to the French Embassy in India, President Macron's first visit to India in 2018 marked a new chapter in France-India relations.

About the AI Impact Summit 2026

Meanwhile, the upcoming India-AI Impact Summit, the first-ever global AI Summit to be hosted in the Global South, from February 16 to 20, will be anchored in three guiding "sutras" of People, Planet and Progress and structured around seven key "chakras," MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said. (ANI)