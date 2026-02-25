Virginia Gov. Abigail Spanberger sharply criticized the President's SOTU address, blasting his trade policies for costing families, a healthcare law for hurting rural clinics, and his foreign policy for weakening the US, asking if he's working for Americans.

In a sharply worded response to the President's State of the Union address, Governor of Virginia and Democrat Abigail Spanberger delivered a sweeping critique of the administration's economic, healthcare, immigration, and foreign policy agenda, repeatedly questioning whether the president's leadership is serving American families.

Economic Critique and Rising Costs

Spanberger began by focusing on rising costs, arguing that trade decisions have directly hurt households and small businesses. "And I know these same conversations are being had all across this country. Because since this President took office last year, his reckless trade policies have forced American families to pay more than $1,700 dollars each in tariff costs. Small businesses have suffered. Farmers have suffered, some losing entire markets. Everyday Americans are paying the price. And even though the Supreme Court struck these tariffs down four days ago, the damage to us, the American people, has already been done." She warned that additional tariffs could be on the horizon, calling them "Another massive tax hike on you and your family," and criticized congressional Republicans for failing to intervene.

Healthcare and 'One Big Beautiful Bill'

Referring to the recently passed legislation championed by the President, she said, "Rural health clinics in Virginia and across the country are already closing their doors thanks to the so-called 'One Big Beautiful Bill' championed by the president and Republicans in Congress." She added, "And tonight, the president celebrated this law. The one threatening rural hospitals, stripping healthcare from millions of Americans, and driving up costs in energy and housing, all while cutting food programs for hungry kids."

A Contrast with Virginia's Approach

In contrast, Spanberger highlighted her work at the state level. "But here in Virginia, I am working with our state legislature to lower costs and make the Commonwealth more affordable." She emphasized that "Democrats across the country are laser-focused on affordability," arguing that Americans "deserve to know that their leaders are focused on addressing the problems that keep them up at night." She then posed a pointed question: "So I'll ask again: Is the President working to make life more affordable for you and your family? We all know the answer is no."

Immigration, Safety, and Foreign Policy

Drawing on her background as a former federal agent and CIA officer, Spanberger underscored what she described as a commitment to accountability and public safety. She condemned recent federal enforcement actions, stating, "Our broken immigration system is something to be fixed, not an excuse for unaccountable agents to terrorize our communities."

Turning to global affairs, she accused the administration of weakening America's position abroad, citing concerns about relations with Russia, China, and Iran. "So I'll ask again: Is the president working to keep Americans safe, both at home and abroad? We all know the answer is no."

Accusations of Dishonesty and Corruption

Spanberger also accused the president of dishonesty and corruption. "In his speech tonight, the president did what he always does: he lied, he scapegoated, and he distracted. And he offered no real solutions to our nation's pressing challenges, so many of which he is actively making worse." She continued, "He's enriching himself, his family, his friends. The scale of the corruption is unprecedented."

A Call for Unity and Action

Despite her sharp criticism, Spanberger ended on a note of civic optimism. Reflecting on recent Democratic victories, including in New Jersey with Mikie Sherrill, she said voters are demanding change. Invoking George Washington, she reminded Americans of his warning about "cunning, ambitious, and unprincipled men" and called for unity and action.

"As a mother of three school-aged daughters, I am inspired by their bravery, but I am sickened that it is necessary," she said, before closing with a call to collective responsibility: "Because we the people have the power to make change, the power to stand up for what is right, the power to demand more of our nation."

She concluded, "May God bless the Commonwealth of Virginia, and may God bless the United States of America." (ANI)