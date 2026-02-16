The MEA, EU, and Assam government held a programme in Guwahati to connect the Northeast with EU migration opportunities. The event, part of the India-EU CDMM, aims to boost legal migration pathways and included high-level officials.

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), in partnership with the European Union and the Government of Assam, organised a State Engagement Programme titled "Linking India-EU Migration Opportunities and the Northeast Corridor" in Guwahati under the framework of the India-EU Cooperation and Dialogue on Migration and Mobility (CDMM), the MEA said in an official statement.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

About the India-EU Cooperation Framework

The CDMM project is being implemented by the Indian Council of World Affairs (ICWA), the International Centre for Migration Policy Development (ICMPD) and the International Labour Organisation (ILO). The initiative supports the Common Agenda on Migration and Mobility, jointly adopted by India and the European Union in 2016, to strengthen cooperation on regular migration, mobility, and the prevention of irregular migration along the India-EU corridor.

Key Participants and Speakers

The programme took place on February 12. The Chief Guest of the event was Ravi Kota, Chief Secretary, Government of Assam. Speakers included Gyanendra Dev Tripathi, Principal Secretary, Government of Assam; Gina Uika, Joint Secretary, Emigration Policy and Welfare; Michiko Miyamoto, Country Director, ILO; and Surabhi Singh, Country Coordinator, ICMPD. Representatives from the EU and its Member States, State Governments of Sikkim, Nagaland, Manipur and eminent members from industry associations, recruitment agencies, skilling institutes and academic institutions from the North-East region also participated in the event, as per the MEA.

Commitment to Legal Migration

This State Engagement Programme affirmed the commitment to the India-EU Common Agenda on Migration and Mobility and opened up opportunities for prospective migrants from the North-East region to access the labour markets through legal pathways while recognising the skilling requirements needed for destination countries in the EU, the MEA stated.

Student Outreach Programme

A student outreach event is also being organised at IIT Guwahati on 13 February 2026 to generate awareness and disseminate information about the opportunities for student mobility in the EU. Representatives from the EU Delegation, Germany and Italy will present on how students can access opportunities and make informed decisions about their study and career paths in the EU. (ANI)