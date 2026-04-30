India's Ambassador-designate to China Vikram Doraiswami met Army Chief Gen Upendra Dwivedi to discuss geostrategic issues. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh also met his Chinese counterpart and held talks with Kyrgyzstan, Kazakhstan & Belarus.

Envoy to China Meets Army Chief on Geostrategic Issues

India's Ambassador-designate to China Vikram Doraiswami called on the Chief of the Army Staff General Upendra Dwivedi on Thursday and discussed geostrategic issues, bilateral engagement and measures to strengthen existing mechanisms amid ongoing sensitivities in India-China relations.

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In a post on X, the ADGPI said, "Vikram K Doraiswami, Ambassador Designate of India to the People's Republic of China, called on General Upendra Dwivedi, COAS. The interaction focused on the current geostrategic issues, bilateral engagement and measures to further strengthen existing mechanisms." Shri Vikram K. Doraiswami, Ambassador Designate of #India to the People’s Republic of #China, called on #GeneralUpendraDwivedi, #COAS. The interaction focused on the current geostrategic issues, bilateral engagement and measures to further strengthen existing mechanisms.… pic.twitter.com/5PZ1NSiSve — ADG PI - INDIAN ARMY (@adgpi) April 30, 2026

Rajnath Singh's Engagements at SCO Defence Ministers' Meeting

Amid ongoing dialogue with China, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Tuesday met with the Defence Minister of China, Admiral Dong Jun, during the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation SCO Defence Ministers' Meeting in Bishkek.

Talks with Kyrgyzstan and Bilateral Aid

During the meeting with the Defence Minister of Kyrgyzstan, Major General Mukambetov Ruslan Mustafaevich, both sides discussed ways to strengthen the existing bilateral defence cooperation, the Defence Ministry said in an official statement.

According to the ministry, the Defence Minister gifted the two Bhishm Aarogya Maitri Health Cubes to the Kyrgyz side, which have been indigenously developed in India to ensure Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief, and Search & Rescue during natural calamities.

Rajnath Singh also announced the completion of the project of provisioning of 12 sets of Computer Systems each at IT Centres of Kyrgyz Military Institute, Bishkek and Military Unit 36806- Osh, followed by the successful installation of Wargaming Software and On-the-Job Training of the Personnel of the Kyrgyz Armed Forces.

Strengthening Ties with Kazakhstan and Belarus

In his meeting with the Minister of Defence of Kazakhstan, the Defence Minister emphasised that defence cooperation between the two countries encompasses diverse sectors and it forms an important pillar of bilateral partnership, the ministry said.

During the meeting with the Defence Minister of Belarus, Lieutenant General Viktor Khrenin, Rajnath Singh underlined that India attaches high priority to developing a mutually beneficial partnership with Belarus and identified capacity building & training as among the major areas of cooperation, the ministry noted. (ANI)