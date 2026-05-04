Outgoing Indian High Commissioner Pranay Verma paid a farewell call on Bangladesh's Foreign Minister, Khalilur Rahman. They reviewed bilateral relations and expressed optimism about the future direction of the India-Bangladesh relationship.

Envoy Holds Farewell Call with Foreign Minister

Outgoing Indian High Commissioner Pranay Verma paid a farewell call on Foreign Minister of Bangladesh, Khalilur Rahman on May 4. The High Commissioner thanked the Foreign Minister and MoFA for their consistent cooperation in advancing India-Bangladesh relations. They also briefly reviewed the ongoing developments in bilateral relations and expressed optimism about the future direction of the relationship driven by the new capabilities and new aspirations of both countries.

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The High Commissioner reiterated India's intent to work closely with the people and the Government of Bangladesh to strengthen people-centric cooperation in all domains, aligned with their respective national development priorities, and based on mutual interest and mutual benefit.

Foreign Minister thanked High Commissioner for his contributions to the relationship and wished him success in his new assignment.

Engagements with Friendship and Business Groups

Earlier, Board members of Bangladesh-India Friendship Society (BIFS) paid a farewell call on High Commissioner Pranay Verma. In a post on X, the Indian High Commission in Bangladesh stated, "Board members of Bangladesh-India Friendship Society (BIFS) paid a farewell call on High Commissioner Pranay Verma on 26 April 2026. High Commissioner appreciated the role played by BIFS in strengthening people-to-people relations between India and Bangladesh and stressed the importance of shaping a future-oriented vision of cooperation between the two countries driven by their new capabilities and new aspirations." https://x.com/ihcdhaka/status/2048691487161065782?s=20

Earlier, Verma welcomed a delegation of newly appointed directors of the India Bangladesh Chamber of Commerce and Industry (IBCCI) over an interactive session on April 16. IBCCI is a platform comprising over 500 companies, which promotes bilateral trade, investment and business collaboration between India and Bangladesh. High Commissioner appreciated the role played by IBCCI in strengthening economic partnership between India and Bangladesh. He emphasised the need to leverage the geographical proximity between the two countries into tangible economic opportunities, and urged IBCCI to develop a future-oriented economic engagement transforming trade linkages into broader economic partnerships, investments and value chain integration. https://x.com/ihcdhaka/status/2046199031626666358?s=20

New High Commissioner Appointed

Dinesh Trivedi has been appointed as the next High Commissioner of India to Bangladesh. He is expected to take up the assignment shortly. (ANI)