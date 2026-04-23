EAM S Jaishankar highlighted defence, security, and maritime cooperation as key to India-Africa relations, driven by the 'MAHASAGAR' vision. He spoke at the launch of the India-Africa Forum Summit-IV, unveiling its theme 'IA SPIRIT'.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Thursday underscored the importance of defence, security, and maritime cooperation in India-Africa relations, highlighting the vision of 'MAHASAGAR' as the driving force, while speaking at the launch of the theme, logo, and website for the fourth India-Africa Forum Summit (IAFS-IV).

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Highlighting the strategic dimension, Jaishankar said, "Defence, security and maritime cooperation play an important role in our engagement. Driven by the Vision MAHASAGAR, we are working closely with many of you to ensure the security and stability of the Indian Ocean region, combat piracy, promote safe and open sea lanes, and collaborate in UN peacekeeping operations."

New Frontiers in Collaboration

He pointed to emerging areas of collaboration for India and Africa, stating, "Going forward, we are pushing new frontiers in digital, fintech, and innovation, reshaping economies across the African continent. We look forward to a stronger focus on co-creation, mutual investments and joint innovation, aligned with our respective long-term development frameworks."

IAFS-IV: A Platform for Future-Oriented Partnership

Emphasising the importance of the upcoming summit, he said, "The forthcoming India-Africa Forum Summit truly presents a unique opportunity to further deepen our engagement. The Summit will provide a platform to shape the next phase of our partnership - one that is more ambitious, one that is more inclusive, and one that is more future-oriented. It will enable us to exchange best practises, to share successful experiences and to discuss common challenges."

'IA SPIRIT': Theme and Symbolism Unveiled

Announcing the theme of the summit, Jaishankar noted, "The theme for IAFS-IV is 'IA SPIRIT - India Africa Strategic Partnership for Innovation, Resilience and Inclusive Transformation'. 'SPIRIT' captures the essence of a relationship that goes beyond transactions, and is marked by shared values, mutual respect, solidarity and collaboration."

He also highlighted the symbolism of the summit's branding, saying, "Carrying forward this vision, the Summit features the lion - uniquely native to both India and Africa - symbolising pride, courage and a shared identity. It brings together the maps of our two regions, once united in a single landmass."

A Partnership for Global Stability

Jaishankar added, elaborating on the broader context of India-Africa partnership,"Our partnership seeks not just economic growth, but meaningful transformation. It is about empowering people, strengthening institutions, and creating opportunities. As the world navigates through complex geopolitical and geo-economic challenges, our partnership assumes particular significance. It will be a message of stability in a turbulent world, of reliability in an uncertain one and of solidarity in difficult times."

He said, "Together, India and Africa are not just partners in development, we are partners in shaping a better world." (ANI)