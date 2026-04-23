EAM S Jaishankar launched the logo, theme, and website for the 4th India-Africa Forum Summit. He stated the summit will shape a more ambitious, inclusive, and future-oriented partnership, expanding into new frontiers like digital and fintech.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Thursday said the upcoming 4th India-Africa Forum Summit to be held from May 28-31 will define a more forward-looking partnership, as he joined the African envoys to launch the logo, theme, and website of the summit.

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In a post on X, Jaishankar said, "Joined African Ambassadors and those invested in India-Africa friendship to launch the Logo, Theme and Website of 4th India Africa Forum Summit." Joined African Ambassadors and those invested in India-Africa friendship to launch the Logo, Theme and Website of 4th India Africa Forum Summit. The forthcoming Summit will shape the next phase of our partnership - one that is more ambitious, more inclusive, and more… pic.twitter.com/3grZjhkGAM — Dr. S. Jaishankar (@DrSJaishankar) April 23, 2026 Highlighting the significance of the event, he added, "The forthcoming Summit will shape the next phase of our partnership - one that is more ambitious, more inclusive, and more future-oriented. It will enable us to exchange best practices, share successful experiences and discuss common challenges."

Expanding Areas of Cooperation

Underscoring the depth of cooperation, Jaishankar noted, India's " wide-ranging development partnership and capacity-building initiatives, driven by African priorities and local ownership."

He also pointed to emerging areas of collaboration, stating that the partnership is expanding into "new frontiers of digital, fintech and innovation, reshaping economies across the African continent."

Emphasising sustainability efforts, he highlighted "robust cooperation for a sustainable future, including deeper engagement in initiatives such as the International Solar Alliance, Global Biofuels Alliance, Coalition for Disaster Resilient Infrastructure and International Big Cat Alliance.

Strengthening Diplomatic Ties

Jaishankar reaffirmed India's support for Africa's global role, noting "India's consistent support to Africa's rightful place in global governance, demonstrated in AU's inclusion in G20 during India's 2023 presidency," referring to the African Union joining the G20.

He further highlighted India's "growing diplomatic footprint in Africa," calling it a reflection of "long-term commitment to engage with every African region."

A Partnership Rooted in History

Recalling historical ties, Jaishankar said, "Our shared history of struggle, solidarity, resilience and aspirations shaping our partnership." He added, "Together, India and Africa are not just partners in development, we are partners in shaping a better world."

Further, while delivering an address at the event, Jaishankar said, "This is a season of renewal and of fresh beginnings, and we gather at this joyous moment to mark the next chapter, the next chapter of the enduring partnership between India and Africa through the India Africa Forum Summit."

Highlighting the historical depth of ties, he noted that "our shared history of struggle, of solidarity, of opinion and of aspirations continues to shape our partnership", underlining how past cooperation plays a role in present engagement.

Jaishankar pointed to the steady expansion of bilateral engagement, stating that "our engagement has grown across all key pillars with numerous high-level political interactions." He added while emphasising his previous visits to the African countries, "I myself have made more than 20 visits to African countries and our Ministers of State (MoS) many more."

Emphasising India's growing diplomatic presence on the continent, the minister said, "India has also expanded its diplomatic footprint in recent years by opening 17 new missions, new diplomatic missions across the African continent, taking the number of our missions there to 46."

He added that "this clearly demonstrates our long-term commitment to engaging with every region of the continent, a defining feature of India-Africa relations is our shared vision for a more inclusive and Representative global order." (ANI)