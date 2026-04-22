India welcomed the US-Iran ceasefire extension in West Asia, urging dialogue. While the US extended the truce, Iran demands the lifting of a naval blockade as a precondition for negotiations. India is also engaging Iran for the safe passage of its ships.

India on Wednesday welcomed the extension of the ceasefire between the US and Iran in the ongoing West Asia conflict in order to create space for diplomatic engagement to achieve a complete solution to the hostilities, reiterating New Delhi's consistent call for peace, dialogue, and de-escalation in the region.

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India's Official Stance

Addressing an Inter-Ministerial briefing on recent developments in West Asia, Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said India has always supported initiatives aimed at restoring peace and stability. "India has always been in favour of peace. We welcome all initiatives and steps that lead to peace and stability. As you know, we have already welcomed the ceasefire that has been reached and hope that it will lead to lasting peace in West Asia," Jaiswal said.

He further stressed that de-escalation, dialogue, and diplomacy remain essential to ending the ongoing conflict, which has already resulted in significant human suffering and disruptions to global energy supplies and trade networks. "As we have been continuously advocating, de-escalation, dialogue, and diplomacy are essential to bring an early end to this ongoing conflict," the MEA spokesperson said.

"The conflict has already caused immense suffering to people and disrupted global energy supply and trade networks. We expect that unimpeded freedom of navigation and the global flow of commerce through the Strait of Hormuz will be ensured," he added.

US Extends Ceasefire, Maintains Blockade

The statement comes after US President Donald Trump on Tuesday announced the extension of the ceasefire with Iran, citing the need to allow Tehran's leadership more time to formulate a unified proposal for negotiations. In a post on Truth Social, Trump said the decision followed concerns over internal divisions within Iran's government and appeals from international stakeholders. He also stated that the US military would remain on alert while maintaining a blockade until further diplomatic progress is made.

"Based on the fact that the Government of Iran is seriously fractured, not unexpectedly so and, upon the request of Field Marshal Asim Munir, and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, of Pakistan, we have been asked to hold our Attack on the Country of Iran until such time as their leaders and representatives can come up with a unified proposal," his post read.

"I have therefore directed our Military to continue the Blockade and, in all other respects, remain ready and able, and will therefore extend the Ceasefire until such time as their proposal is submitted, and discussions are concluded, one way or the other," it added.

Iran's Conditions for Dialogue

Meanwhile, diplomatic signals from Iran indicate conditions for restarting negotiations. Iranian Ambassador to the United Nations Amir Saeid Iravani said that Tehran is willing to resume talks only after the United States ends its naval blockade on the Iranian ports, which Iran considers a violation of the ceasefire deal.

Citing an interview given by Iravani to Rudlaw News Network at the UN HQ, Tasnim News Agency reported that the Iranian envoy emphasised that for any dialogue to proceed, Washington must first halt its "ceasefire violations." "The naval blockade of the United States, it is a violation of the ceasefire. And we told them that they should break this blockade. We have received some sign that they are ready to break it. And as soon as they break this blockade, I think that the next round of the negotiation will take place in Istanbul. Listen to them, we have not initiated the military aggression. They initiated the war against us and we are ready. If they want to sit on table and discuss and find a political solution, they will find us ready. If they want to go to the war, in this case also Iran is ready for that," Iravani said. The ambassador's remarks suggest that while a channel for communication may exist, the removal of the blockade remains the primary obstacle to a formal diplomatic process.

India's Maritime Security Concerns

Jaiswal also noted that India is in constant touch with Iranian authorities to ensure the safe passage of its vessels through the Strait of Hormuz and safeguard national energy and economic security. "We continue to be in touch with Iranian authorities for the safe passage of our ships so that we can ensure our energy security as well as take care of our economic security," he said.

This came in response to the recent incident of a shooting involving two Indian-flagged ships in the Strait of Hormuz on Saturday. India, following this, called Iran's Ambassador Mohammad Fathali and conveyed "deep concern" over the incident. The MEA, in a statement, stated that Iran's Ambassador was called in for a meeting with Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri. The Foreign Secretary urged the Ambassador to convey India's views and resume the process of facilitating India-bound ships across the Strait. (ANI)