The MEA welcomed Japan's review of its defence equipment transfer policy, with spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal calling it a positive step. He said it will strengthen bilateral security cooperation, a key pillar of the India-Japan partnership.

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Thursday welcomed Japan's decision to review its long-standing framework governing the transfer of defence equipment and technology, describing it as a positive step that could further strengthen bilateral security cooperation.

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MEA's Stance on Enhanced Cooperation

Addressing the weekly media briefing, MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said, "India welcomes Japan's review of the three principles on the transfer of defence equipment and technology. Defence and security cooperation form an important pillar of the India-Japan special strategic and global partnership."

He emphasised that both India and Japan have consistently worked to deepen collaboration under their shared strategic vision. "As part of the Joint Declaration on security cooperation between India and Japan, both sides have committed to increasing practical cooperation in the interest of their national security and continue economic dynamism," he added.

The spokesperson further highlighted that the evolving framework would support enhanced technological and industrial collaboration, including between government entities and private sector stakeholders, particularly in sectors critical to national security and resilience. "This includes promotion and facilitation of technological and industrial collaboration between the government entities and private sector stakeholders for resilience in sectors critical to national security," Jaiswal said.

Details of Japan's Policy Amendment

The remarks come after Japan, on April 21, announced amendments to its "Three Principles on Transfer of Defense Equipment and Technology" and the associated implementation guidelines. Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi said the revised framework significantly expands the scope of permissible defence exports.

In a post on X, Takaichi stated that earlier restrictions limited overseas transfers of domestically produced defence equipment to five categories, including search and rescue, transportation, surveillance and mine countermeasures. "With this amendment, transfers of all defense equipment will in principle become possible," she stated.

Highlighting the changing global security environment, the Japanese leader noted that no country can ensure its security in isolation, underlining the importance of partnerships in defence equipment cooperation. She added that enabling such transfers would help enhance the defence capabilities of partner nations and contribute to conflict prevention.

Adherence to Pacifist Principles

Takaichi also stressed that Japan would continue to adhere to international export control frameworks and maintain stringent case-by-case reviews. Recipients, she noted, would be limited to countries committed to principles under the United Nations Charter, with strict end-use monitoring in place.

Reaffirming Japan's post-war pacifist stance, she said there would be "no change" in the country's commitment to its peace-oriented principles, even as it adopts a more flexible and strategic approach to defence equipment transfers. "There is absolutely no change in our commitment to upholding the path and fundamental principles we have followed as a peace-loving nation for over 80 years since the war. Under the new system, we will strategically promote equipment transfers while making even more rigorous and cautious judgments on whether transfers are permissible," the post read. (ANI)