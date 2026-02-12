Bangladesh's crucial election post-Hasina ouster raises concerns for India due to the Awami League's absence and regional security risks. A former diplomat notes the pre-poll violence but hopes for a stable, elected government.

As Bangladesh approaches a crucial national election following the ouster of Sheikha Hasina, political tensions, regional security concerns and questions about democratic participation have come sharply into focus. The election is widely viewed as a defining moment for the country's future, particularly given the absence of the Awami League, a party that has ruled four times but is not participating in the current electoral process.

India's Strategic and Geographic Importance

Assessing the political climate, a former diplomat Surendra Kumar noted, "This country with which we enjoy the longest border, 4096 kilometers, we have border in five states, is very important for us."

The significance of Bangladesh for India is deeply rooted in geography, history and shared strategic interests. The two nations share extensive cultural and economic ties, and Bangladesh's political trajectory has direct implications for India's eastern and northeastern regions.

Volatile Pre-Election Climate

The former diplomat flagged the pre-election atmosphere in Bangladesh and said the non participation of the Awami league was worrying. "Atmosphere was full of violence, hatred, anti-India feeling, anti-Sheikha Hasina feeling. While the climate is said to be slowly stabilizing, the absence of the Awami League has raised concerns. I mean it's a little pity that the party which has ruled four times is not in the frame. But we have to accept the reality," Kumar said

Kumar says that despite the tensions, there is cautious hope that the election will usher in stability. "This election will at least put this phase into an end and bring about elected government which will much more responsible," Kumar said. Key issues such as unemployment, corruption, economic development and the aspirations of youth, particularly Generation Z, are expected to shape voter priorities.

Growing Regional Security Concerns

Strategically, Bangladesh's evolving international engagements are also under scrutiny. Increased interaction with Pakistan, including direct flights and discussions on defense purchases, has drawn attention. Infrastructure developments involving China, including projects near Rangpur, close to India's sensitive Siliguri Corridor, have further heightened concerns.

India's Stance on the Outcome

However, Kumar says India's position remains consistent. "Whichever party is elected by the people, we accept them. We will do business with them. At the same time, there is an expectation that Dhaka will remain mindful of India's security concerns, India's economic concerns, and the welfare of people in the region," he said.

As Bangladesh heads to the polls, the outcome will not only shape its domestic governance but also redefine regional dynamics. For India and the broader South Asian neighborhood, the hope is for a stable, democratic and mutually beneficial partnership in the years ahead. (ANI)