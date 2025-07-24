India and the UK have signed a historic Free Trade Agreement, projected to boost bilateral trade by USD 34 billion annually.

In a landmark moment for bilateral ties, India and the United Kingdom on Thursday signed a historic Free Trade Agreement (FTA), paving the way for deeper economic cooperation and a dramatic boost in market access between the two nations.

The FTA, described by the British government as its most economically significant bilateral trade deal since Brexit, is expected to boost trade by USD 34 billion annually.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his British counterpart Keir Starmer oversaw the signing of the agreement in London.

British officials underscored the direct benefits of the deal, highlighting that Indian consumers will enjoy improved access to a wide range of British products — from soft drinks and cosmetics to cars and medical devices — as tariffs drop from an average of 15 per cent to 3 per cent.

The UK, which already imports £11 billion worth of goods from India, expects liberalised tariffs on Indian exports to make it easier and cheaper for British businesses and consumers to buy Indian products, significantly strengthening India’s export potential.

Forecasts suggest the FTA could raise bilateral trade by £25.5 billion (USD 34 billion) annually. Described as India’s most comprehensive trade pact to date, the agreement marks a new era in economic diplomacy between the two countries.

Prime Minister Modi arrived in London on Wednesday as part of his two-nation tour of the UK and Maldives. Following the signing, both leaders are expected to issue press statements outlining the next steps in the partnership.

Further details awaited.