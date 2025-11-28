Image Credit : Getty

Flames moved quickly through the Wang Fuk Court housing estate in Tai Po district on Wednesday afternoon, spreading through seven of the eight high-rises and transforming the densely packed complex into an inferno.

The blaze was "largely extinguished" by Friday morning after burning for more than 40 hours, the fire services said, announcing they had finished their search of over 1,800 flats for survivors.

Authorities are investigating what sparked the fire, including examining the bamboo scaffolding and netting wrapped around the complex as part of a major renovation.