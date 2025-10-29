The visit of UAE Land Forces Commander Maj. Gen. Yousef Al Hallami to India has strengthened military ties. He held talks with Army Chief Gen. Dwivedi, paid tribute at the National War Memorial, and reviewed India's defence capabilities.

The visit of Major General Yousef Maayouf Saeed Al Hallami, Commander of United Arab Emirates Land Forces, marked a significant milestone in strengthening the longstanding ties between the armies of two countries, an official statement said. The visit, which saw key engagements between senior leaders and officials from both sides, has further strengthened the foundation for enhanced bilateral military cooperation, exchange and collaboration in areas of strategic and defence interests.

High-Level Military Engagements

During his visit, Hallami engaged in a series of productive discussions with his Indian counterpart, General Upendra Dwivedi, Chief of the Army Staff of the Indian Army. The talks focused on ways to expand and deepen the cooperation between the two armies, with several key outcomes from the visit that will further strengthen the bond between both nations.

Commander, United Arab Emirates Land Forces received a detailed briefing on Operation Sindoor and was also briefed by DG Information System and the Army Design Bureau on India's defence capabilities and Artificial Intelligence roadmap for the Indian Army.

Earlier in the day, Hallami laid a wreath at the National War Memorial, paying glowing tributes to the Brave Hearts of the Indian Armed Forces.

Focus on Indigenous Defence Capabilities

The Commander, United Arab Emirates Land Forces, also visited Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) and called on Dr Samir V Kamat, Secretary, Department of Defence R&D and Chairman of DRDO. A series of briefings on indigenous weapon and equipment platforms, highlighting India's Aatmanirbhar Bharat initiatives were given to the visiting dignitary.

Later in the day, he also interacted with Indian Defence Industry Representatives and received briefings on Drones and Counter Drone Systems, Explosives, Missile systems, Artillery systems and Reactive Armour for Tanks, as per the statement.

Hallami's visit has proven to be a resounding success in furthering the longstanding friendship between the Indian and United Arab Emirates Land Forces. The visit reflects a shared commitment to strengthen deep rooted bond between the two Armies, as per the statement.