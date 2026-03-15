A US-Israel strike has destroyed the Iranian Space Research Centre as a wider conflict escalates. The war began with strikes killing Supreme Leader Khamenei, followed by Iranian retaliation, and now threatens to become a prolonged regional conflict.

US-Israel Strike Hits Iranian Space Centre

In a US-Israel strike, the Iranian Space Research Centre was reduced to rubble, reported Al Jazeera on Sunday. The Iranian Space Research Centre, a key scientific body responsible for advancing space technology and research in Iran, operated under the Iranian Space Agency. It focused on satellite development, space science, and aerospace engineering.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

The centre conducted research on satellite design, remote sensing, telecommunications, and space exploration technologies. It also collaborated with universities and research institutions to train scientists and engineers in the field of space science. Through its projects, the centre aimed to strengthen Iran's technological capabilities and expand its presence in space research and satellite-based applications.

Conflict Escalates After Killing of Supreme Leader

The ongoing conflict between Iran and US-Israel that has entered its third week now has become one of the most serious geopolitical conflicts. The conflict escalated dramatically on February 28, when the United States and Israel launched coordinated airstrikes on multiple Iranian targets in what Israel called Operation Roaring Lion and killed Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. The strikes targeted military facilities, nuclear sites, and leadership compounds in several Iranian cities, including Tehran. The attack followed years of rising tensions over Iran's nuclear programme, missile development, and its support for armed groups across the Middle East. Negotiations between Washington and Tehran earlier in 2026 had attempted to curb Iran's nuclear ambitions, but diplomatic efforts collapsed, leading to military confrontation.

Iran responded quickly with large-scale retaliation. Tehran launched hundreds of ballistic missiles and drones toward Israeli cities and United States military bases in the region, including installations in Bahrain, Qatar, Kuwait, and the United Arab Emirates. Some of these attacks caused casualties and significant infrastructure damage. Despite Israel's advanced missile-defence systems, several missiles managed to hit populated areas, resulting in deaths and injuries.

Fears of a Wider Regional War

The war has also expanded beyond the immediate countries involved. Iran-backed groups such as Hezbollah in Lebanon have intensified rocket attacks on Israel, prompting Israeli airstrikes on targets in Lebanon and raising fears of a wider regional war.

The conflict has also threatened maritime security in the Strait of Hormuz, a vital route through which a large portion of the world's oil supply passes. Disruptions in this area have increased global oil prices and created concerns about international energy security.

Humanitarian and Economic Fallout

Another major concern is the humanitarian impact of the conflict. Airstrikes in Iran have damaged civilian infrastructure such as schools, hospitals, and residential areas, while missile attacks in Israel have also affected civilian neighbourhoods. Meanwhile, countries in the Gulf region are facing economic pressure due to attacks on shipping routes and energy infrastructure.

Calls for De-escalation Amid Ongoing Hostilities

The war remains ongoing with no clear end in sight. International organisations and several governments have called for de-escalation and renewed diplomacy. However, with both sides continuing military operations and accusing each other of aggression, the conflict risks turning into a prolonged regional war with significant global consequences. (ANI)