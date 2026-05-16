India and the UAE exchanged agreements to expand their strategic partnership, focusing on the defence sector. The pacts were signed in the presence of PM Modi and UAE President Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, reaffirming defence cooperation.

India and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) exchanged various agreements and Memoranda of Understanding (MoU) aimed at expanding horizons of cooperation and strengthening the strategic partnership between the two countries.

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In an 'X' post, the UAE's Ministry of Defence said on Friday that the agreements which were signed in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and UAE President Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan were mainly related to the defence sector. The event was also attended by Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, Sheikh Khalid bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, UAE Deputy PM and Dubai Crown Prince Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohamed bin Rashid Al Maktoum and Ruler's Representative in the Al Dhafra Region, Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan. "His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, "may God protect him," and His Excellency Narendra Modi, Prime Minister of the Republic of India, today exchanged a number of agreements and memoranda of understanding aimed at expanding the horizons of cooperation between the two countries and strengthening the strategic partnership that unites them, as part of the official visit being undertaken by the Prime Minister of India to the State, in the presence of His Highness Sheikh Khalid bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Chairman of the Executive Council of the Emirate of Abu Dhabi; His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohamed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence; and His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler's Representative in the Al Dhafra Region," said the 'X' post.

Strategic Defence Partnership Framework

Meanwhile, both countries also signed agreements which reflect their commitment to enhancing defence cooperation and developing the strategic partnership in the military and defence fields. "The signed agreements included an agreement on the framework of the strategic defence partnership between the Ministry of Defence in the United Arab Emirates and the Ministry of Defence in the Republic of India, whereby the agreement was exchanged between His Excellency Lieutenant General Ibrahim Nasser Al Alawi, Under-Secretary of the Ministry of Defence, and His Excellency Vikram Misri, Foreign Secretary of India, reflecting the two countries' commitment to enhancing defence cooperation and developing the strategic partnership in military and defence fields," the 'X' post added.

PM Modi Reaffirms Strong Support for UAE

PM Modi also met with UAE President Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan earlier on Friday and reaffirmed India's strong support for the country. The Prime Minister stressed that New Delhi stands "shoulder-to-shoulder" with Abu Dhabi amid growing regional instability in West Asia.

Addressing the UAE leadership during the meeting, PM Modi described the UAE as his "second home" and thanked the Emirati side for the warm reception extended to him. "I express my heartfelt gratitude for this warm welcome. And as you said, I have come to my second home," PM Modi said, adding that the escort provided by UAE Air Force aircraft during his arrival was "a matter of pride for the people of India."

The Prime Minister also thanked the UAE leadership for expressing condolences over the recent natural disaster in Uttar Pradesh and said he had been personally eager to meet the UAE president. "We strongly condemn the attacks on the UAE. The way the UAE has been targeted is unacceptable in any way," PM Modi stated during the talks.

Praising the UAE leadership's handling of the situation, PM Modi said, "In these difficult circumstances, the restraint, courage, and wisdom you have shown are highly commendable." He also welcomed efforts under the UAE leadership to maintain "national unity, security, and regional integrity."

PM Modi expressed appreciation to the UAE government and the royal family for supporting the Indian community living in the Gulf nation during difficult times. (ANI)