India and Turkiye held their 12th Foreign Office Consultations in New Delhi, co-chaired by Secretary Sibi George and Deputy Minister Berris Ekinci. They reviewed bilateral ties, discussing trade, terrorism, and regional issues.

India and Turkiye held the 12th round of Foreign Office Consultations (FoC) in the national capital, where the two sides undertook a comprehensive review of the current state of bilateral relations.

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The 12th round of FoC was held on Wednesday here. The consultations were chaired by Sibi George, Secretary (West) from the Indian side and Berris Ekinci, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs from Turkish side. The last round of FoC was held in June 2022 in Ankara.

The 12th round of India-Turkiye Foreign Office Consultations were held in New Delhi on 8 April 2026, co-chaired by Secretary (West) @AmbSibiGeorge and Ms. Berris Ekinci, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Turkiye. Both sides reviewed the full spectrum of bilateral relations… pic.twitter.com/7nRqnvnR6u — Randhir Jaiswal (@MEAIndia) April 8, 2026

Focus on Bilateral Cooperation

As per a statement by the MEA, during the consultations, both sides held discussions focused on areas such as trade and investments, tourism, technology and innovation, energy, cooperation in educational and cultural fields, people-to-people ties and the fight against cross-border terrorism.

Regional Views and Next Steps

MEA further noted that the two sides also exchanged views on regional and global issues of mutual interest. Both sides agreed to hold the next round of consultations in Turkiye on mutually convenient dates. (ANI)