New Delhi hosts the BRICS Foreign Ministers' Meeting, with EAM S Jaishankar highlighting global uncertainty. The summit aims to navigate a shifting world order, address global challenges, and push for reformed multilateralism.

Amidst a period of profound global transformation, New Delhi has taken centre stage as the diplomatic heartbeat of the Global South, hosting a landmark assembly of emerging powers. The gathering serves as a decisive platform for navigating the complexities of a shifting world order, reinforcing India's role as a pivotal bridge in international statecraft.

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Jaishankar on Global Challenges

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Thursday highlighted the severe global impact on emerging markets and developing nations, noting that the world is currently "increasingly complicated and uncertain". In a post on X detailing the BRICS Foreign Ministers' Meeting in New Delhi, the Minister stated that he was "Pleased to welcome my colleagues at #BRICSIndia2026 Foreign Ministers' Meeting in New Delhi today". He observed that the gathering occurs at a critical juncture, noting, "We are meeting at a time when the world is increasingly complicated and uncertain, with severe impacts on emerging markets and developing countries". https://x.com/DrSJaishankar/status/2054852266033885281?s=20

Key Areas of Focus Outlined

During the high-level discussions, the EAM underlined the need for a "More effective response to challenges to energy, food, fertiliser and health security". He also stressed the importance of "Unimpeded and safe maritime flows through international waterways, vital for global economic well-being".

Focusing on global stability, Jaishankar called for "Securing reliable supply chains and diversified markets for economic resilience" and "Addressing climate change while upholding principles of equity and common but differentiated responsibilities".

He further advocated for "Leveraging technology for good governance and inclusive growth, while addressing concerns of trust, transparency and equitable access".

Addressing geopolitical tensions, he emphasised "Addressing challenges to international peace and security through dialogue and diplomacy, and stronger cooperation against terrorism". He notably pushed for "Reformed multilateralism, including reform of the UN Security Council in both permanent and non-permanent categories".

India's BRICS Chairship 2026

Affirming India's commitment to the bloc, the Minister noted that the "#IndiaBRICSChairship is geared towards building resilience, innovation, cooperation and sustainability". He expressed his confidence that the "#BRICSIndia2026 discussions will be useful towards achieving a more stable, equitable and inclusive international order".

Serving as the cornerstone of India's 2026 BRICS presidency, this two-day summit, running through 14 and 15 May, is set to define the strategic roadmap for the upcoming Leaders' Summit in New Delhi. This gathering represents the first significant ministerial assembly under India's current chairship, drawing the bloc together for high-level deliberations that will resonate far beyond the region.

Bilateral Engagements on Sidelines

The diplomatic atmosphere in the capital has been charged with intensity as the External Affairs Minister conducted a marathon of bilateral talks on the sidelines. These sessions involved counterparts from a diverse array of nations, including Russia, China, Brazil, Indonesia, South Africa, Iran and the Maldives, reflecting the sheer scale of engagement at play.

The momentum is expected to carry into Friday, with the ministerial sessions continuing to facilitate deeper dialogue and further bilateral exchanges. These final interactions will solidify the collaborative frameworks established over the week before the visiting delegates conclude their stay in the Indian capital.