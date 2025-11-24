EAM S. Jaishankar announced India is taking the Bhagavad Gita global during the International Gita Mahotsav in Kurukshetra. Over 50 Indian missions are organising events to amplify the scripture's message of harmony and resilience worldwide.

Gita's Message Goes Global

External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar on Monday said India is taking the message of the Bhagavad Gita to the global stage, with more than 50 Indian missions organising parallel events as part of the International Gita Mahotsav.

Addressing the 10th edition of International Gita Mahotsav in Kurukshetra, he described the scripture as a universal guide to righteous living that continues to offer "inner strength and spiritual clarity" across nations and generations.

MEA Spearheads Internationalisation Effort

Jaishankar said the Ministry of External Affairs, along with the Haryana government, the Kurukshetra Development Board, and the partner state, Madhya Pradesh, is working to internationalise the Mahotsav this year. As the lead organisation in this effort, the Ministry has "played a pivotal role in amplifying the Gita's resonance across continents," he said.

The minister noted that missions abroad have selected distinguished foreign scholars to join the celebrations, bringing diverse perspectives to the spiritual dialogue. More than 25 translated editions of the Bhagavad Gita have been collected for exhibition, highlighting its reach across cultures and languages.

A Call for Harmony and Resilience

Through exhibitions, discourses and cultural programmes held in India and abroad, the Ministry aims to honour "Lord Krishna's eternal teachings and their transformative power," he said.

"This global celebrations are not merely a cultural gathering; it is a reaffirmation of shared values and a call to live with courage and compassion. BY bringing communities across borders together, the ministry strives to embody the Gita's spirit of harmony and resilience. May the teachings of the Gita continue to guide humanity towards a more powerful, purposeful and enlightened world", EAM Jaishankar added.

Grand Celebrations in Kurukshetra

The International Gita Mahotsav, which began in Kurukshetra on November 15, continues to draw massive public participation. Officials said more than 70 lakh people are expected to attend this year's edition, with eminent personalities from across the country already joining the ongoing events.

A state government spokesperson said Gita Mahotsav celebrations are being held in 50 countries this year with support from the Ministry of External Affairs. Madhya Pradesh has been included as the partner state for the 2025 edition.

The spokesperson said that on November 25, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will attend a ceremony at Jyotisar to mark the 350th martyrdom day of Sri Guru Tegh Bahadur Ji. A pandal spread over 155 acres has been set up at the venue, and around 1.5 lakh devotees are expected to participate. Major intersections in Kurukshetra are being developed on a Mahabharata theme, and temples across the city are being lit with decorative illumination. (ANI)