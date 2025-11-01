India has dispatched a shipment of Anti-Retro Viral (ARV) drugs to Fiji, reinforcing its commitment to health partnerships with the Global South. The move is part of a broader strengthening of bilateral ties in health, education, and development.

India on Saturday dispatched a consignment of Anti-Retro Viral (ARV) drugs to Fiji to support the island nation's public health programme, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said.

The announcement was made by the MEA in a post on X, stating that the decision reaffirmed New Delhi's commitment to strengthening health partnerships with the Global South. "Strengthening health partnership with the Global South. A consignment of Anti-Retro Viral (ARV) drugs has been dispatched to Fiji to support its health program. India remains committed to supporting Fiji in its public health response and humanitarian needs," the MEA said in the post. https://x.com/meaindia/status/1984505052556640342?s=46

The initiative underscores India's ongoing role as a reliable development and humanitarian partner in the Indo-Pacific region. India and Fiji share strong historical and cultural ties, and their partnership has expanded across key sectors, including health, education, renewable energy, and capacity building.

Expanding Bilateral Cooperation

Earlier in August, India and Fiji strengthened their bilateral relations through several agreements and memoranda of understanding (MoUs) covering health, education, mobility, and development cooperation.

During the visit of Fijian Prime Minister Sitiveni Ligamamada Rabuka, both nations signed an MoU for designing, constructing, commissioning, operating, and maintaining a super-speciality hospital in Fiji.

According to the MEA, the facility will enhance advanced healthcare services for Fijian citizens and strengthen India's role in regional health cooperation.

HLL Lifecare Limited and the Ministry of Health and Medical Services, Fiji, have agreed to supply medicines under the Janaushadhi Scheme, promoting affordable healthcare.

In May, the two governments signed an MoU on Pharmacopoeial Cooperation, paving the way for opening a Jan Aushadhi Kendra in Fiji.

The Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) and the Department of National Measurement and Standards (DNMS) of Fiji signed an MoU on cooperation in standardisation, enhancing quality control and product reliability.

The National Institute of Electronics and Information Technology (NIELIT), India, and Pacific POLYTECH, Fiji, partnered to develop human resources through skilling and upskilling programmes, according to MEA.

The Fijian side also handed over the lease deed of land for India's chancery building in Suva, as per MEA. (ANI)