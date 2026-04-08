India has dispatched 250 MT of foodgrains to Seychelles as part of a USD 175 million Special Economic Package. MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal announced the move, which aims to support Seychelles' development and security aspirations.

The official Spokesperson for the Ministry of External Affairs, Randhir Jaiswal announced that India sent 250 MT foodgrains sent to Seychelles. The move comes under the USD 175 million Special Economic Package committed to Seychelles.

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In a post on X, he said on Tuesday, "Dispatched- A consignment of 250 MT foodgrains sent to Seychelles. More to follow under the USD 175 million Special Economic Package committed to Seychelles."

Dispatched🚢 A consignment of 250 MT foodgrains sent to Seychelles. More to follow under the USD 175 million Special Economic Package committed to Seychelles. #VisionMAHASAGAR #SouthSouthcooperation 🇮🇳 🇸🇨 pic.twitter.com/rEJDUXTY3I — Randhir Jaiswal (@MEAIndia) April 7, 2026

Strengthening Bilateral Commitments

President Herminie acknowledged India's steadfast support for the development and security needs and aspirations of Seychelles through lines of credit, grants, capacity building and high-impact community development projects (HICDP).

Prime Minister Modi reaffirmed India's commitment to remaining a pivotal and reliable partner in Seychelles' national development agenda, with particular focus on sustainability, defence and maritime security, capacity building, resilience and inclusive growth.

USD 175 Million Special Economic Package

The commitment was given when President of Seychelles Patrick Herminie visited India from February 5-10 at the invitation of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Reaffirming their commitment to work closely to expand and intensify the people-centric development partnership between the two countries, India announced a 'Special Economic Package' of USD 175 million, which will include a blended financial assistance of USD 125 million in Rupee-denominated Line of Credit and USD 50 million in Grant assistance for development cooperation projects, capacity building for civilians and defence officials, maritime security, etc, as per a statement by the Prime Minister's Office.

Focus on Digital Transformation

Recognising that India's rapid digitalization is a force for good in the Global South, the two leaders agreed to work closely in the sphere of digital transformation.

Noting the need for Seychelles to digitise governance for the benefit of its citizens, India agreed to undertake comprehensive efforts on the buildout of Digital Public Infrastructure (DPI), including digital payments, in accordance with the needs and requirements of Seychelles, as per the statement.

(ANI)