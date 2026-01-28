Saudi Arabia condemned the Pahalgam and Red Fort terror incidents during the 3rd India-Saudi Arabia Security Working Group meeting in Riyadh. Both sides condemned terrorism in all its forms and discussed enhancing cooperation on counter-terrorism.

Saudi Arabia condemned the Pahalgam terror attack and the Red Fort terror incident. In the 3rd meeting of India-Saudi Arabia Security Working Group under the Political, Consular and Security Cooperation Committee of Strategic Partnership Council, both parties condemned terrorism iin all its forms and manifestations. The meeting was held on Wednesday in Riyadh.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

The meeting was co-chaired by Vinod Bahade, Joint Secretary (Counter Terrorism), Ministry of External Affairs and Ahmed Al-Eissa, Director General of Legal Affairs and International Cooperation, Ministry of Interior, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, as per a statement by the Ministry of External Affairs.

Joint Condemnation of Terrorism

Both sides reiterated their condemnation of terrorism in all its forms and manifestations, including cross border terrorism and the dastardly terrorist attack on innocent civilians on 22 April 2025 in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, and the terror incident on 10 November 2025 near Red Fort, New Delhi, as per the statement.

Review of Security Cooperation

The two sides comprehensively reviewed the ongoing security cooperation. They discussed threats posed by terrorist groups globally and in their respective regions. Both sides shared views on enhancing cooperation in current and emerging challenges to counter-terrorism including countering extremism and radicalization, combating financing of terrorism, preventing use of technology for terrorist purposes, nexus between transnational organized crime and terrorism.

They also deliberated upon measures to further strengthen bilateral legal and judicial cooperation and law enforcement cooperation.

The next meeting of the Security Working Group will be held in India on a mutually convenient date, the statement added.

India-Arab Cooperation Review

Earlier on January 22, Spokesperson for the Ministry of External Affairs, Randhir Jaiswal said that Secretary (South), Neena Malhotra met resident Ambassadors of Arab countries to review ongoing cooperation between India and the Arab countries. Secretary (South), Dr. Neena Malhotra met resident Ambassadors of Arab countries to review ongoing cooperation between India and the Arab countries and also preparations for forthcoming meetings. They also identified specific focus areas and activities in diverse sectors to… pic.twitter.com/vdk9qnJNTA — Randhir Jaiswal (@MEAIndia) January 22, 2026

In a post on X, the MEA said, "Secretary (South), Dr. Neena Malhotra met resident Ambassadors of Arab countries to review ongoing cooperation between India and the Arab countries and also preparations for forthcoming meetings. They also identified specific focus areas and activities in diverse sectors to drive the partnership forward." (ANI)