Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri met Nepal's outgoing Ambassador Shankar Prasad Sharma for a farewell call. Both sides reviewed the bilateral partnership, with Misri reaffirming India's commitment to strengthen the multifaceted and time-tested ties.

Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri on Friday met the outgoing Ambassador of Nepal to India, Shankar Prasad Sharma, during a farewell call in the national capital, where both sides reviewed the longstanding bilateral partnership between the two countries.

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According to the post on X by the Ministry of External Affairs, during the meeting, the Foreign Secretary reaffirmed India's commitment to further strengthen the multifaceted and time-tested ties with Nepal. He also appreciated the contributions made by Sharma during his tenure in advancing India-Nepal relations.

"Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri received Ambassador of Nepal Dr. Shankar Prasad Sharma for a farewell call. Foreign Secretary reaffirmed India's commitment to continue enhancing the multifaceted ties with Nepal and thanked Dr. Sharma for his contributions in this endeavour," the post read.

Profile of Ambassador Shankar Prasad Sharma

The outgoing Nepalese had served as Nepal's Ambassador to India from 2022 to 2024. Sharma, a seasoned economist and diplomat, also previously served as Nepal's Ambassador to the United States from 2009 to 2014 and holds a PhD in economics from the University of Hawaii and has had a distinguished career spanning government service, academia, and international economic research.

Before his ambassadorial roles, Sharma served as Vice-Chairman of Nepal's National Planning Commission from 2002 to 2006 and was also a member of the Commission earlier in 1997, contributing to key policy planning and development frameworks in Nepal.

His professional experience includes serving as Senior Economic Advisor in Nepal's Ministry of Finance and as Senior Economist (Fellow) at the Institute of Southeast Asian Studies in Singapore. He has also been associated with academia as a Professor of Economics at the Centre for Economic Development and Administration at Tribhuvan University.

Deep-Rooted India-Nepal Relations

Nepal shares its border with five Indian states--Sikkim, West Bengal, Bihar, Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand.

India and Nepal are bound by deep-rooted civilisational and cultural ties, reflected in the strong people-to-people connections between the two countries. Nepal also remains a key priority partner for India under its 'Neighbourhood First' policy. (ANI)