    India raises concern after explosive revelation of United Nations relief agency hand in Hamas attack on Israel

    New Delhi is one of the donors to the controversial United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA). The agency has been accused of playing a part in Hamas’ attack against Israel on October 7.

    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Feb 2, 2024, 4:41 PM IST

    The Indian External Affairs Ministry reacted to the recent developments regarding the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA). Revelations were made that the UNRWA staff was involved in the catastrophic attacks by Hamas against Israel on October 7.

    The Hamas group carried out a guerrilla attack on the border towns of Israel on October 7 which resulted in the death of more than 2,000 Israelis. Israel and the West have been vocal against the heinous attack which Hamas proudly claimed. This resulted in a catastrophic situation in Gaza as the war-related casualties have crossed the 25,000 mark.

    A week ago Israel alleged that the UNRWA staff members were involved in the October 7 attacks. The accusations sent shockwaves to the West as countries one after the other cancelled aid to the United Nations group. Though UNRWA denied the allegations, the United Nations has ordered a probe into the accusations.

    UNRWA has been an important relief agency in Palestine since the Israel-Arab war in 1948. Since then, the agency has been involved in providing food, shelter, education, and monetary assistance to Palestinians. It runs primarily on aid from top donors like the US, Germany, the UK, and other Western countries. Even India allocates aid to UNRWA in its annual financial budget.

    Countries one after the other began to stop the aid to the United Nations group after the serious accusations of Israel. India also reacted to the developments and suggested it was concerned with the accusations. Though India hasn't ordered the stoppage of aid like the West, it has welcomed a probe into the matter showcasing its zero tolerance for terrorism. 

    MEA spokesman Randhir Jaiswal said, “India is an important partner of Palestine. We have been extending assistance to them bilaterally and through the UN. But at the same time, we have a policy of zero tolerance towards terrorism and in that regard, we are deeply concerned about the allegations that the UNRWA staff was involved in the Oct 7 terror attacks. We also welcome the investigations launched by the UN in this regard.”

    Last Updated Feb 2, 2024, 5:28 PM IST
