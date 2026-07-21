President Droupadi Murmu addressed the Assembly of North Macedonia, stating India's 'Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam' philosophy calls for 'building bridges, not walls'. She said India views North Macedonia as a pillar for a stable, global future.

President Droupadi Murmu said that India's ancient civilisational philosophy 'Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam'' calls for "building bridges, not walls", when the global landscape is "fractured" by conflict and economic division, a she addressed the members of the Assembly of North Macedonia at Skopje on Tuesday in the presence of the President of North Macedonia, HEGordana Siljanovska-Davkova, Ministry of External Affairs said in an official statement.

Historic Ties and Modern Partnership

Speaking on the occasion, the President said that "we in India regard the Republic of North Macedonia not as a distant country but as an important pillar in the architecture of a stable, multipolar, and prosperous global future." "Our relationship was set in motion more than two millennia ago. The historic expeditions of warriors and traders from this region opened vital corridors for trade, philosophy, and art, connecting our early civilisations," the statement added.

Shared Democratic Values and Parliamentary Diplomacy

The President said that "democracy is not merely a system of governance; it is a shared article of faith that unites India and North Macedonia". "Our parliaments are the guardians of our peoples' freedoms, the architects of our laws, and the mirrors of our national conscience. This is why parliamentary diplomacy is important," as per the statement.

She stated that interactions between our Members of Parliament build institutional trust that endures beyond political cycles. She urged young legislators to travel between New Delhi and Skopje and share best practices in parliamentary practices and public policy formulation, the statement added.

Geopolitical Shifts and Future Engagement

The President underlined that the geopolitical and economic centres of gravity are shifting. "In this new era, India views Southeast Europe not as a region on the margins but as a dynamic theatre of growth and innovation," the statement added.

She said that "North Macedonia sits at the crossroads of this transformation." "It is a vital gateway connecting the Mediterranean with Central Europe, and East with West. She stated that India is committed to scaling up its engagement bilaterally and across the wider region, including through emerging trade and investment opportunities," the statement added.

A Call for Unity: 'Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam'

The President underlined that "no nation can prosper in isolation". She highlighted that India's ancient civilisational philosophy is rooted in the ancient dictum -Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam - the world is one family. "When the global landscape is fractured by conflict and economic division, this philosophy calls for building bridges, not walls," as per the statement.

She stated that "together, as two democratic nations anchored in history and driven by a vision for tomorrow, we should chart a course that brings peace and prosperity to our peoples," as per the statement.

The Minister of State for Consumer Affairs, Food & Public Distribution Nimuben Jayantibhai Bambhaniya, and Members of Parliament Dinesh Sharma and Vijay Baghel were also present on the occasion. President Droupadi Murmu arrived in Skopje on Monday night on the second leg of her three-nation State Visit. (ANI)