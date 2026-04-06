India is closely monitoring the situation in the Gulf and West Asia, with the safety of its nationals as the top priority. The MEA has set up a special control room and is coordinating with state governments to ensure the welfare of its citizens.

External Affairs Ministry (EAM) Additional Secretary (Gulf) Aseem R Mahajan on Monday said that India is closely monitoring the evolving situation in the Gulf and West Asia region, stressing that the safety and welfare of Indian nationals remains the top priority.

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Addressing an inter-ministerial briefing here, Mahajan said, "The Ministry of External Affairs continues to closely monitor the evolving situation in the Gulf and the West Asia region. Ensuring the safety, security and welfare of the large Indian community in the region remains our highest priority."

MEA's Support System for Nationals

He highlighted that a dedicated special control room in the Ministry is operational for Indians abroad. "To support Indian nationals and their families, a dedicated special control room in the Ministry is operational. We continue to closely coordinate with the state governments and Union territories to share information and align our efforts," the ADDL. Secretary said.

"Across the region, our missions and posts are operating round-the-clock helplines and issuing regular advisories with updated information for nationals, students, seafarers and resident Indian communities. They remain in close touch with a large number of Indian associations, organizations and Indian companies spread across the region," he added.

Mahajan emphasised assistance being extended on the ground to Indian nationals amid the escalating tensions. "They (the missions and posts) are proactively assisting Indian nationals, including facilitation for visas, consular services, facilitating transit through neighbouring countries where air restrictions apply and providing logistical support where required," he said.

Welfare of Students and Seafarers Prioritised

The ADDL. Secretary said that the government has given high priority to the welfare of Indian students in the Gulf countries. "Welfare of Indian students in the Gulf countries is of high priority for us. Every effort is being made to ensure that students' academic year is not impacted. Our missions are in regular touch and are proactively coordinating with the local authorities, Indian schools in the region, concerned educational boards and for JEE and NEET examinations with the National Testing Agency to address the concerns of students," Mahajan noted.

He also underlined the government's efforts for Indian seafarers, saying, "We are paying special attention to the welfare of the Indian crew members on vessels across the region. Our missions continue to provide support to them, including coordination with local authorities, extending consular assistance, facilitating communication with their families in India and facilitating requests for return to India."

Flight Operations and Travel Updates

Providing an update on travel and flight details amidst the conflict, Mahajan said, "Flights continue to operate from the region to India from countries where airspace is open. Since February 28, around 7,30,000 passengers have travelled from the region to India."

He added that around 90 flights are expected to operate from the UAE to India. He said, "Airlines continue to operate limited non-scheduled flights based on operational and safety considerations between the UAE and India. Around 90 flights are expected to operate from the UAE to India today. "

On regional connectivity, Mahajan said, "Flights are operating from various airports in Saudi Arabia and Oman to different destinations in India. With the Qatar airspace partially open, Qatar Airways is expected to operate around 8 to 10 flights to India today."

Highlighting disruptions amidst the conflict, he said, "Kuwait airspace remains closed. Jazeera Airways of Kuwait and Kuwait Airways are operating non-scheduled commercial flights from Dammam airport in Saudi Arabia to various destinations in India. Bahrain airspace remains closed. Gulf Air of Bahrain is operating non-scheduled commercial flights from Dammam airport of Saudi Arabia to various destinations in India."

Alternate Evacuation Routes

On evacuation and alternate routes, he said, "Due to flight restrictions and airspace closure, we continue to facilitate travel of Indian nationals from Israel through Egypt and Jordan to India, from Iran through Armenia and Azerbaijan to India, from Iraq through Jordan and Saudi Arabia to India and from Kuwait and Bahrain through Saudi Arabia to India."

(ANI)