India and Lithuania advanced bilateral relations in a meeting between Secretary Sibi George and Political Director Laimonas Talat-Kelpsa. Discussions covered trade, AI collaboration, and regional issues, reinforcing ties within the India-EU framework.

Strengthening Bilateral and Strategic Ties

India and Lithuania took a step forward on Friday in strengthening their relations as Secretary (West) Ambassador Sibi George met with Lithuania's Foreign Ministry's Political Director, Laimonas Talat-Kelpsa. Both sides discussed all aspects of bilateral relations and exchanged views on regional and global issues of mutual interest. The meeting covered growing trade ties and AI collaboration between India and Lithuania. Lithuania's Foreign Secretary hailed the India-EU FTA as a historic achievement, boosting trade and cooperation between the two nations.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

In a post on X, Ministry of External Affairs Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal wrote, "Secretary (West) @AmbSibiGeorge met Political Director of @LithuaniaMFA , Mr. Laimonas Talat-Kelpsa. Both sides discussed all aspects of India-Lithuania bilateral relations and exchanged views on regional and global issues of mutual interest." The meeting signals a continued deepening of ties between New Delhi and Vilnius, particularly within the framework of the broader India-EU partnership. This meeting occurred alongside the India-EU Forum and follows a year of high-frequency diplomacy aimed at diversifying India's footprints in Central and Eastern Europe. Lithuania's recent pivot away from Chinese economic influence has made it an increasingly vocal advocate for stronger India-EU ties, viewing India as a vital alternative for market diversification and technological partnership.

A History of Diplomatic Engagement

The meeting underscored the broad-based nature of India-Lithuania ties, which have evolved steadily since India formally recognized Lithuania as an independent state on September 7, 1991. This recognition came soon after Lithuania regained independence, along with the other Baltic States of Latvia and Estonia. Diplomatic relations between India and Lithuania were officially established on February 25, 1992, laying the foundation for sustained political and diplomatic engagement.

One of the earliest political interactions between the two countries occurred in June 1992, when the then Prime Minister of India, P V Narasimha Rao, met Vytautas Landsbergis, the first Head of State of independent Lithuania, on the sidelines of the Rio Summit. That meeting marked the beginning of formal political contact and set the tone for future cooperation.

Expansion of Diplomatic Presence

Over the years, diplomatic infrastructure has expanded to support closer ties. Lithuania opened its Embassy in New Delhi on July 1, 2008, reinforcing its presence in India and facilitating deeper engagement. In addition to its embassy, Lithuania has established three honorary consulates in India, located in Mumbai, Bengaluru, and Kolkata, reflecting its interest in outreach across key economic and cultural hubs.

India, for its part, initially managed its diplomatic engagement with Lithuania through concurrent accreditation. The Ambassador of India in Warsaw was concurrently accredited to Lithuania and undertook periodic visits to Vilnius. To further strengthen its on-ground presence, India opened an honorary consulate in Vilnius in 2015. This was followed by a significant milestone in March 2023, when India established its resident Embassy in Vilnius, signaling the growing importance New Delhi attaches to its relationship with Lithuania.

Commitment to Continued Cooperation

The recent discussions between senior officials reaffirm the intent on both sides to maintain regular dialogue and cooperation. By reviewing all aspects of bilateral relations and exchanging views on wider regional and global issues, India and Lithuania continue to build on a relationship rooted in mutual respect, shared democratic values, and an expanding diplomatic partnership.