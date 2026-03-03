Indian students in Tehran have been safely relocated to Qom as a precautionary measure amid the escalating conflict in Iran. The All India Medical Students Association (AIMSA) confirmed the move was coordinated with the Indian Embassy.

Qom [Iran], March 3 (ANI): Indian students relocated from Tehran have safely reached Qom as part of precautionary arrangements undertaken amid the evolving security situation in the region, the All India Medical Students Association (AIMSA) said on Tuesday.

AIMSA Confirms Safe Movement

In a statement, AIMSA said the movement of students was carried out in coordination with the Embassy of India, Tehran, to ensure their safety and well-being. "Indian students who were relocated from Tehran have safely reached Qom as part of precautionary arrangements. The movement was carried out in coordination with the Embassy of India in Tehran to ensure the safety and well-being of all students," the association said.

According to AIMSA, well-arranged buses were provided for the relocation process. The association expressed gratitude to the embassy authorities for their support. "The students were provided with well-arranged buses. We sincerely thank the Embassy authorities for their timely support and efficient coordination during this relocation process," the association said.

All students are reported to be safe, with further updates and videos expected to be shared shortly. "All students are reported to be safe. Further updates and videos will be shared shortly," it said.

AIMSA also appealed to parents and well-wishers to remain calm." We request parents and well-wishers to remain calm and united. Continuous communication is being maintained with the concerned authorities to ensure the safety of every Indian student," the association said.

Relocation Amid Escalating Tensions

The relocation came at a time when Iranian airspace remains closed, making any immediate air evacuation impossible. The conflict in West Asia has sharply escalated in recent days, with strikes targeting key locations in Iran and fears of a broader regional confrontation rising. The instability has triggered panic among foreign nationals, including thousands of Indian students pursuing medical and professional courses in Iranian universities.

Earlier, the All India Medical Students' Association (AIMSA), which has been coordinating with students in Iran, confirmed that the Indian Embassy in Tehran has issued advisories asking students to shift to designated safer locations.

According to AIMSA, students from universities including BUMS, TUMS, IUMS, Kerman and others have been instructed to relocate. The advisory directed students to move immediately to designated safer zones and carry only a 5 kg bag while relocating.

"Embassy has arranged several buses for students to be picked up from universities. We have left," a student told ANI over phone, adding that they have been asked not to disclose their exact location due to safety concerns.

Another message shared by a parent read, "Islamic Azad University Tehran students are leaving towards the metro station, from there they will be picked up in buses. Just informed by my daughter. Pray for everyone's safety." Students from Islamic Azad University were among those who began moving towards metro stations and assembly points from where buses arranged by the Embassy transported them.

ANI reached out to several students currently in Tehran, who confirmed that they had boarded buses and were being relocated as per Embassy instructions.

The Jammu and Kashmir Students Association (JKSA) also confirmed the development. National Convenor Nasir Khuehami told ANI that their representatives in Tehran had verified that students were being shifted to safer locations. "Our representatives in Tehran have confirmed that students are being relocated. This is what we had been requesting for quite some time, given that the airspace is closed and air evacuation is not possible. We asked the Embassy to relocate the students, and I can confirm they are being relocated," he said. (ANI)