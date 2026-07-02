India and Japan will hold their next '2+2' ministerial meeting by 2026 and have agreed to transfer and co-produce the advanced 'UNICORN' stealth antenna system, a first in their defence co-development partnership under 'Make in India'.

Highlighting the rapidly deepening strategic and economic ties between Tokyo and New Delhi, Japan on Thursday said that the next "2+2" Foreign and Defence ministerial meeting between India and Japan is set to take place by the end of 2026. Toshihiro Kitamura, Press Secretary and Official Spokesperson accompanying Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi announced this after Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Takaichi held bilateral and delegation-level talks today in New Delhi. The announcement underscores the high priority both nations place on maritime security and regional stability in the Indo-Pacific.

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India-Japan Defence Cooperation: UNICORN Technology

In a significant move to bolster defence ties, Kitamura said that the two countries have reached a broad agreement regarding the transfer of defence technology. Central to this collaboration is the "UNICORN" (Unified Complex Radio Antenna) system. According to the Japanese spokesperson, companies from both Japan and India have entered into agreements to facilitate the transfer and co-production of this advanced technology, marking a new chapter in the "Make in India" initiative within the defence sector. "Defence equipment cooperation and technology were discussed. UNICORN is the pioneer project. We are focusing on transfer of UNICORN to India," the Japanese spokesperson said.

Addressing mediapersons at Hyderabad House in the national capital along with his Japanese counterpart Sanae Takaichi, Prime Minister Modi said that the two nations will begin work towards joint development of defence technologies that help boost regional peace and maritime security. "In the defence sector, we have signed an agreement today on the first co-development project between India and Japan. This project involving the Naval Radio Antenna 'UNICORN' will open a new chapter in our defence technology partnership. We will now jointly develop defence technologies that strengthen regional peace, maritime security, and the rules-based order," PM Modi said.

About the UNICORN System

The Unified Complex Radio Antenna (UNICORN) is a mast with Integrated Communication systems which will help improve the stealth characteristics of Naval platforms. The advanced, state-of-the-art system designed to integrate multiple communication systems and scattered antennas into a single, unified radar mast. The tech is already mounted on Mogami-class frigates of the Japan Maritime Self-Defence Forces (JMSDF).

A Memorandum of Implementation was signed at the Embassy of India, Tokyo on November 15, 2024 between the governments of India and Japan for co-development of UNICORN mast for fitment onboard Ships of Indian Navy. The MOI was signed and exchanged between the Ambassador of India to Japan, Sibi George and Ishikawa Takeshi, Commissioner of Acquisition Technology and Logistics Agency (ATLA) under Japan Ministry of Defence in a ceremony at Tokyo.

The Indian Navy is pursuing the induction of these advanced systems which will be co-developed by Bharat Electronics Limited in India with Japanese collaboration. When implemented, this would be the first case of co-development/co-production of Defence Equipment between India and Japan. India has become the second Asian country after the Philippines to have this Japanese stealth technology.

Enhanced Maritime Security and Naval Exercises

Elaborating on the defence cooperation, Japanese PM Takaichi addressing the joint media statement with PM Modi, said the navies of the two countries will enhance exercises in the Indian Ocean, promote naval maintenance repair and overhaul cooperation and strengthen equipment cooperation under the 'Make in India' framework. The Indian Navy and the JMSDF regularly engage in two major annual naval exercises, alongside cross-domain drills. "Expansion of maritime security cooperation is especially important for regional peace and stability. Taking the opportunity of our visit, a destroyer of Japan's Maritime Self-Defence Force and an Indian Navy vessel are planning to engage in joint exercise. We will enhance exercises in the Indian Ocean, promote naval maintenance, repair and overhaul cooperation and strengthen equipment cooperation under the Make in India framework. In order to deepen such cooperation, I have instructed the relevant departments to hold discussions and to organize the next Japan-India 2+2 before the end of the year," Takaichi said.

Economic Ties and Energy Cooperation

Meanwhile, recognizing India's growing importance in global energy markets, Japanese spokesperson Kitamura confirmed that Japan will officially support India's full membership in the International Energy Agency (IEA). Describing India as a "future economic power," Kitamara said that by Tokyo's estimates, India is poised to surpass Japan's economic output as early as this year or the next. "India is a future economic power and will surpass Japanese economic power this year or next year," he said.

The 2+2 meeting scheduled for later this year is expected to build on these developments, further aligning the two nations on defence hardware, cybersecurity, and supply chain resilience. The 16th India-Japan Annual Summit Joint Statement released today stated that PM Modi and the Japanese PM concurred on exploring collaborative opportunities, including joint investments, across the maritime energy transport value chain. They highlighted the importance of regional initiatives to strengthen energy resilience, such as Japan's Partnership On Wide Energy and Resources Resilience (POWERR Asia), India's support to energy security in South Asia, and the Quad Initiative on Indo-Pacific Energy Security.

They welcomed the adoption of the Joint Statement on Energy Resilience. They also concurred on strengthening cooperation on strategic petroleum reserves, including through exchange of best practices and technical collaboration on strategic stockpiling ecosystem. Against this backdrop, Prime Minister Takaichi affirmed her support for India's membership to the International Energy Agency (IEA).

PM Takaichi's Official Visit

Takaichi is on an official visit to India from July 1-3 for the 16th India-Japan Annual Summit. She was accompanied by a high-level delegation including senior officials, CEOs and industry leaders. This is Prime Minister Takaichi's first official visit to India. (ANI)