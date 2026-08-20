India and Japan held high-level talks to deepen defence and strategic ties. Discussions between Defence Ministers Rajnath Singh and Shinjiro Koizumi focused on military interoperability, defence manufacturing, and maritime security in the Indo-Pacific.

India and Japan on Thursday reaffirmed their commitment to deepening defence and strategic ties, as Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and his Japanese counterpart Shinjiro Koizumi held high-level talks in New Delhi. The high-level talks focused on expanding defence cooperation, strengthening military interoperability, boosting defence manufacturing and enhancing maritime security, with both sides stressing the importance of a free, open and resilient Indo-Pacific.

Singh welcomed Koizumi on his maiden official visit to India as Japan's Defence Minister. He also expressed condolences to Japan following the devastating earthquake that recently struck the country.

"I express deepest sympathies and solidarity of the government and people of India following the devastating earthquake in Japan," Singh said. Praising Japan's response to the disaster, Singh said India remained "deeply inspired by the remarkable resilience, swift emergency response, and preparedness of Japan".

"Let me reassure and reaffirm India's absolute commitment to providing any assistance, relief, or support during this difficult time," Singh added.

Expanding Defence and Industrial Cooperation

A key focus of the high-level talks was expanding defence cooperation beyond traditional military engagements and into emerging technologies and industrial manufacturing. Singh highlighted the growing level of coordination between the armed forces of the two countries.

"Joint military engagements across our army, navy and air force underscore our deepening interoperability," he said. However, he stressed that the changing global security environment required India and Japan to broaden their partnership.

"To stay ahead of evolving global uncertainties, we must broaden our collaboration into emerging domains and industrial manufacturing under 'Make in India' initiative," Singh said.

The high-level talks come after Japan revised its Three Principles on Transfer of Defence Equipment and Technology, potentially creating greater opportunities for advanced defence cooperation and joint production with India.

Both countries are looking to expand partnerships in defence technology and manufacturing, aiming to bolster domestic capabilities while generating increased scope for their defence industries to collaborate.

Enhancing Maritime Security in the Indo-Pacific

Maritime security formed another major component of the high-level talks, with Singh highlighting the growing importance of protecting sea routes and ensuring freedom of navigation in the Indo-Pacific.

"As two leading democracies in Asia, India and Japan share a profound responsibility to ensure peace, stability and prosperity," Singh said. "Our maritime lifelines are facing growing vulnerabilities. Our effort in ensuring freedom of navigation, overflight and unimpeded lawful commerce is not just an economic necessity, but a strategic imperative," he added.

The two countries are expected to continue strengthening maritime domain awareness, operational coordination and joint naval engagements as part of their wider defence partnership.

Singh also underlined the close strategic connection between the Indian and Pacific Oceans.

"The security of Indian Ocean and the Pacific Ocean is deeply interlinked," he said, adding that a close alignment between India's Mahasagar Vision, Mutual and Holistic Advancement for Security and Growth Across Regions, and Japan's Free and Open Indo-Pacific initiative was "more important now than ever before".

(ANI)