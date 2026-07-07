PM Modi's Indonesia visit is set for big outcomes, including Indian support for Indonesian EVMs, import of Astra missiles, and joint development of the strategic Sabang port. India will also invest in critical minerals like nickel and steel.

Major Outcomes from PM Modi's Visit

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Indonesia is expected to have big outcomes, sources told ANI. In a big endorsement of India's election management model, India will support development of Indonesia specific EVMs. After the proven success of India's air to air missile power in Operation Sindoor, Indonesia has decided to import Indian Astra missiles, sources familiar with the matter revealed. To strengthen critical mineral supply chain, India will invest in manufacturing of steel, nickel and rare earth permanent magnets in Indonesia. Indonesia is expanding its Brahmos inventory, India to support Indonesia with more batteries.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Strategic Port Development

India and Indonesia are set to jointly develop Sabang port which overlooks the Strait of Malacca, and is 100 miles away from India's Great Nicobar port project, as per the sources.

PM Modi Accorded Grand Ceremonial Welcome

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi signed the guestbook upon meeting Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto at Istana Merdeka (Presidential Palace). Both leaders were seen shaking hands and exchanging cordial smiles. PM Modi was accorded a grand ceremonial welcome upon his arrival in Jakarta, marking the commencement of his official state visit aimed at deepening bilateral ties and strengthening strategic cooperation between the two nations.

"Prime Minister @narendramodi was accorded a grand ceremonial welcome at the Istana Merdeka, the Presidential Palace in Jakarta. The visit marks a significant step in advancing the India-Indonesia Comprehensive Strategic Partnership, opening new avenues for cooperation across priority sectors while reinforcing the deep trust, shared values and enduring friendship that bind the two countries," the MEA said in a post on X. PM Modi also thanked Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto for the welcome accorded to him saying, "Thank you for the warm welcome at the Istana Merdeka."

Deepening Bilateral Ties

The Prime Minister had arrived in Indonesia on Monday, launching the opening segment of his three-nation diplomatic visit with a high-profile ceremonial welcome that featured an escort by an Indonesian Air Force fighter jet and a personal reception by the Indonesian President at the airport. Military fighter jets escorted the Prime Minister's aircraft as it entered Indonesian airspace before he was formally received by Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto and greeted with a traditional cultural dance performance.

This official visit to Indonesia, running from July 6 to 8 at the personal invitation of President Prabowo, marks his fourth journey to the Southeast Asian country. Crucially, this signifies the inaugural bilateral visit between the two nations since they formally elevated their diplomatic relationship to a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership in 2018.The high-level engagement is anticipated to inject further momentum into this Comprehensive Strategic Partnership, with bilateral defence and maritime coordination positioned high on the shared agenda. Security relations between New Delhi and Jakarta have expanded significantly in recent years, driven by frequent high-level official exchanges, regular joint military manoeuvres, collaborative defence industry initiatives, and the landmark acquisition of BrahMos supersonic cruise missiles by Indonesia. (ANI)